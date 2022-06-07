*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Welcomes Two New Members

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by David W Baldwin
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Secretary, Lion Kory Thoma (l) and Club Membership Chair, Lion Jake Leet (r) introduce new members, Lions Lindsey Riley and Amanda Koehler at the 30th Annual Banquet held at the Knights of Columbus located in downtown Cape. Lions Lindsey and Amanda work with Drs. Thoma and Leet at Leet EyeCare, Corporate Sponsors of both the Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club and KidSight MO

Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Secretary, Lion Kory Thoma (l) and Club Membership Chair, Lion Jake Leet (r) introduce new members, Lions Lindsey Riley and Amanda Koehler at the 30th Annual Banquet held at the Knights of Columbus located in downtown Cape.

Lions Lindsey and Amanda work with Drs. Thoma and Leet at Leet EyeCare, Corporate Sponsors of both the Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club and KidSight MO.

Comments