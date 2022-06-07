Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Welcomes Two New Members

Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Secretary, Lion Kory Thoma (l) and Club Membership Chair, Lion Jake Leet (r) introduce new members, Lions Lindsey Riley and Amanda Koehler at the 30th Annual Banquet held at the Knights of Columbus located in downtown Cape.

Lions Lindsey and Amanda work with Drs. Thoma and Leet at Leet EyeCare, Corporate Sponsors of both the Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club and KidSight MO.