Today in History
Today is Sunday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2022. There are 202 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.
On this date:
In 1630, Englishman John Winthrop, leading a fleet carrying Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he became its governor.
In 1776, Virginia's colonial legislature adopted a Declaration of Rights.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)
In 1964, South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.
In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for each of the six "Son of Sam" .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."
In 1991, Russians went to the polls to elect Boris N. Yeltsin president of their republic.
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan's body was sealed inside a tomb at his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, following a week of mourning and remembrance by world leaders and regular Americans.
In 2020, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by one of the two white officers who responded after he was found asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta; police body camera video showed Brooks struggling with the officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them, firing it as he fled. (An autopsy found that Brooks had been shot twice in the back. Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including murder.)
Ten years ago: Democrat Ron Barber, who almost lost his life in the Arizona shooting rampage that seriously wounded former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, won a special election to succeed her. Former mobster Henry Hill, the subject of the movie "Goodfellas," died in Los Angeles a day after his 69th birthday.
Five years ago: Tens of thousands of protesters held anti-corruption rallies across Russia; more than a thousand were arrested, including opposition leader and protest organizer Alexei Navalny. The Golden State Warriors brought home the NBA championship, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5.
One year ago: A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19; the Houston Methodist Hospital system had suspended 178 employees without pay over their refusal to get vaccinated. (More than 150 employees who refused to get the vaccine would resign or be fired after the suit was dismissed.) Saudi Arabia announced that the next hajj pilgrimage would be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the pandemic.
Today's Birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 94. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 81. Singer Roy Harper is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano is 72. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 71. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 64. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 63. Actor John Enos is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 60. Actor Paul Schulze is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker is 60. Actor Paula Marshall is 58. Actor Frances O'Connor is 55. Actor Rick Hoffman is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 50. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 49. Actor Jason Mewes is 48. Actor Michael Muhney is 47. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons is 44. Actor Wil Horneff is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Dave Franco is 37. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood is 36. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 30.
-
State, city guidelines hold key to historic property3As a state entity, Southeast Missouri State University trumps Cape Girardeau city ordinances on Boulevard Local Historic District, according to a Cape Girardeau municipal official. Located on Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau, the Himmelberger...
-
Talbert to retire after 57 years of cardiology work at Saint Francis6In the past 57 years, professionals in the medical field have witnessed multiple changes and innovations. One doctor in Cape Girardeau can say he's been a part of much of that evolution in the world of cardiology. Cardiology doctor Clifford Talbert...
-
-
Sikeston DPS to get new pumper, equipmentSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety will be getting a new fire engine along with new rescue equipment and a new report management system. On Monday, Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of a 2022 E-One Cyclone Rescue Pumper...
-
2022 St. Vincent School valedictorian Addison CatesADDISON CATES St. Vincent Parents: Jason and Amy Cates Post-graduation plans: Attending Lindenwood University to obtain a degree in psychology. She will be playing soccer for the Lindenwood Lions womens soccer team. High school activities:...
-
2022 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Jiliyan Hobeck1JILIYAN HOBECK Oak Ridge Parents: Eric and Holly Hobeck Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending College of the Ozarks and majoring in business administration. High school activities: Volleyball, cross country, STUCO, NHS, FBLA, FCCLA, Pep...
-
2022 Scott City High School valedictorian Kacie DaiggerKACIE DAIGGER Scott City Parents: April Cavaness and Dylan Daigger Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, to play womens basketball and get a degree in the education field. High school activities: Girls...
-
More than 1,500 to attend Jackson firework showMary Ann Hoffman and her husband, Rick, have owned Hoffman Family Fireworks at 2013 E. Jackson Blvd. for the last 38 years. Before Rick Hoffman's birth, his father and uncle sold sparklers, firecrackers and Roman candles out of a gas station across...
-
2022 Leopold High School valedictorian Taylor BroshuisTAYLOR BROSHUIS Leopold Parents: Karen and Bradley Broshuis Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Kentucky and major in nursing. High school activities: Volleyball, softball, robotics and BETA. Favorite high school experience: Spending a...
-
2022 Delta High School valedictorian Kendall HolwegKENDALL HOLWEG Delta Parents: Natasha and Jason Holweg Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University to run track and get a degree in education. High school activities: Track, cross country, softball,...
-
2022 Zalma High School valedictorian Melena CatoMELENA CATO Zalma Parents: Scott and Stephanie Cato Post-graduation plans: Attend Three Rivers College to start my elementary education degree. High school activities: FCCLA, FCA, volleyball, basketball, book, FBLA and cheerleading. Favorite...
-
2022 Advance High School valedictorian Drew DelayDREW DELAY Advance Parents: Brett and Julie Mayo Delay Post-graduation plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for electrical engineering. High school activities: Quiz Bowl. Favorite high school experience: Sixth hour...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/13/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 9 n Closed session minutes of June 9 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public...
-
-
Shots fired result in Cape arrest1A suspect was in custody Friday for alleged shots fired in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer was on Whitener Street and heard gunfire. Witnesses directed officers to a nearby apartment,...
-
Cape Girardeau County picks 'short list' for renovation/expansion plans1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson. All three companies -- Little...
-
Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape6St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area. According to company's website, "to...
-
Discovery Playhouse: more than day care"Most people, if they don't have kids, don't know what happens here," said Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse. Located at 502 Broadway, Discovery Playhouse is often falsely dismissed as day care. "The general perception...
-
Flesh Hound: an artist's permanent story"I tattoo people. I answer phones. I pay bills. I clean toilets," said Renee Roark Gordon, owner and artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio. Running a tattoo parlor isn't always glamorous, but it's what allowed Gordon to find herself. "I've been an...
-
Free dental care available to veterans Saturday2On Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor...
-
Photo Gallery 6/10/22Mock DWI crash held by TRACTION at youth traffic safety eventOn Friday, TRACTION, teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes, presented a mock DWI crash to high school students from six schools including Oran, Lesterville, Leopold, Jackson, Twin Rivers and New Madrid. TRACTION is a state-wide program...
-
Southeast Missouri lawmakers weigh in on ranked choice voting13This story is updated. Two U.S. states, Alaska and Maine, plus more than 20 American cities now use a voting system in which voters may prioritize, or rank, their choice of candidates at election time. If a current petition effort gathers enough...
-
Free beer-tasting planned Friday in CapeMarika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon of the Southern Illinois Scratch brewing company will be hosting a beer tasting at Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 105, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will include tastes of...
-
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Prosecutor seeks justice tempered by 'Golden Rule'5Mark Welker didn't grow up wanting to be the prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. In fact, he didn't really have a specific interest in being a lawyer at all. "It was always something that was in the back of my mind, but it wasn't really...
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Hutson police chief, county sheriff respected before line-of-duty deathIn the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman....
-
Most read 6/9/22Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming months3A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday. The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed...
-
Most read 6/9/22Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge5A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S....
-
Most read 6/8/22Pickleball growing in popularity in Cape Girardeau2"Pickleball has been around a while, but in the last couple years it has really taken off like gangbusters," said Brock Davis, Parks divisional manager for City of Cape Girardeau. One way this has manifested itself is owners of tennis courts...
-
Cape Airport service in holding pattern15The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
-
GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir3This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
-
One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
-
Most read 6/6/22Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation12Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...