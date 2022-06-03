Nominate someone for Spirit of America Award

Editorial

The Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award, a recognition that seeks to honor individuals who display admirable qualities that embody the fabric of our country.

Civic engagement, volunteerism, business leadership and military service are just a few of the qualities many of the previous recipients have demonstrated.

This is the 20th year for the Spirit of America Award. Past recipients include: Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are welcome to submit nominations.

If nominated by an individual, the recipient may choose a charity to receive a $1,000 cash prize. If nominated by an organization, the organization will receive the monetary award.

Nominations must be received by June 20 and can be submitted online at semissourian.com/spirit or by using the printed form that regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian.

The honoree will be recognized at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event in Arena Park.

This area is blessed with many individuals who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place. The Spirit of America Award is just one way we can recognize an individual for their service and community impact. We hope you'll consider submitting names of deserving individuals.