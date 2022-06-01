*Menu
Memorial Day Program at Cape County Courthouse

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Alice Mansell
Wednesday, June 1, 2022

I do not have a story to accompany these images, but thought I would submit them for any use that the Southeast Missourian might see fit. I took these photographs of citizens, veterans, and the Jackson Municipal Band at the Memorial Day service at the Cape County Courthouse. My pictures are by no means professional, but I do have a few more than 5 that might be of use to your team. Please contact me if interested in a few more. I would be more than happy to share.

Photos taken May 30th, 2022

