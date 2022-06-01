*Menu
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club * Calvin R. Wells Scholarship Awarded

User-submitted story by David W Baldwin
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Calvin Wells congratulates Lilly DePrew (l) and Bianca Scholl (r) for earning the Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club * Calvin R. Wells Scholarship at the 30th Annual Banquet held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cape Girardeau. Lilly DePrew, a graduate of Jackson High School will be attending the University of Mississippi pursuing a Degree in Chemistry. Bianca Scholl, a graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School will be attending Murray State University pursuing a Degree in Nursing.

