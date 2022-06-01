Catfish, Capahas headline a summer of baseball

Editorial

Baseball is a big deal in Southeast Missouri.

It starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, but it extends to all ages and teams in the area. To go along with all the youth programs that compete during the spring and summer, Cape Girardeau is home to several really good teams.

The Southeast Missouri State University baseball team recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. The Redhawks defeated Belmont to punch their ticket in the NCAA regionals. SEMO will face No. 12 Louisville on Friday.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

The Cape Catfish, coming off their 2021 Prospect League Championship, will kick off Year 3 this week. Following two road games to begin the season, the team will play its first home game Friday night at Capaha Field against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The Catfish have been a fun team to watch during their first two seasons. They are highly competitive in the league, always with a good mix of talent from across the country. The atmosphere at Capaha Field during a Catfish game is top notch.

Meanwhile, the Capahas kicked off the 2022 campaign on May 22. After road contests this weekend, the team returns to Capaha Field for a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. June 12 against the St. Louis Spikes.

The Capahas are the oldest semi-pro team in the nation. Many of the area's most talented baseball players have come through this program.

Of course, there will be many other teams playing at Capaha Field and other local ball fields this summer. From American Legion to Babe Ruth programs, there's no shortage of good local baseball or softball!

We're glad the boys and girls of summer are back and hope you'll join us in rooting on the local teams.