Letter to the Editor

In 1922, Chief Nathaniel Hutson, Cape Girardeau PD was killed in the line of duty. 100 years later, five generations have passed, and Chief Hutson's great, great granddaughter, Natalie Meyers played Amazing Grace on her violin to honor his memory. We will never forget. Last Saturday S.A.L.T. presented their annual tribute hosted by Cape Bible Chapel, to honor the memory, and pay our respects to family of those 52 Fallen Officers from our area. "It is impossible to forget those who have given us so much to remember."

Doug Austin, Cape Girardeau