Raising awareness

Letter to the Editor

May is NF (Neurofibromatosis) and Mental Health Awareness month.

NF is a complex disorder that has many damaging effects. There is currently no cure. NF effects 1 in 3000 people but we have found that many have never heard of it. NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, resulting in blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, disabling pain, or even cancer. Our daughter, Mia, was diagnosed 23 years ago. She has jumped many hurdles, but to know her, you would never know her challenges. She has such strength and determination. To learn more about NF please visit ctf.org.

Unfortunately we have all been touched by mental health. Whether you struggle yourself, a family member, or a friend. It does not discriminate, yet carries a heavy stigma for someone struggling. Embarrassment or fear to reach out for help until it is too late. I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, in 2014 to suicide. I miss her every single day. I pray for the world to understand mental illness, to know that it is real. It is ok to not be ok, but it is necessary to seek help when needed. Please visit afsp.org if you or someone you love is struggling.

While neither of these are circumstances we would wish for, they are part of my families lives that we must embrace and use to better the lives of those affected by mental health challenges and NF.

Thank you,

Michelle Schwettman, Scott City