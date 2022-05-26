News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Raising awareness
May is NF (Neurofibromatosis) and Mental Health Awareness month.
NF is a complex disorder that has many damaging effects. There is currently no cure. NF effects 1 in 3000 people but we have found that many have never heard of it. NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, resulting in blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, disabling pain, or even cancer. Our daughter, Mia, was diagnosed 23 years ago. She has jumped many hurdles, but to know her, you would never know her challenges. She has such strength and determination. To learn more about NF please visit ctf.org.
Unfortunately we have all been touched by mental health. Whether you struggle yourself, a family member, or a friend. It does not discriminate, yet carries a heavy stigma for someone struggling. Embarrassment or fear to reach out for help until it is too late. I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, in 2014 to suicide. I miss her every single day. I pray for the world to understand mental illness, to know that it is real. It is ok to not be ok, but it is necessary to seek help when needed. Please visit afsp.org if you or someone you love is struggling.
While neither of these are circumstances we would wish for, they are part of my families lives that we must embrace and use to better the lives of those affected by mental health challenges and NF.
Thank you,
Michelle Schwettman, Scott City
More to explore
-
Editorial (5/25/22)Jackson native raising funds to improve local basketball courtJosh Lukefahr is a man on a mission. The Jackson High School graduate and former Indians basketball player wants to see his hometown basketball court on West Park Street restored. "Growing up here in the '90s, this is where everybody was. You'd have...
-
Column (5/25/22)The big lie about Georgia voting has been exposedWe all know what happens when a tree falls in an empty forest. What happens when a democracy emerges unscathed from a purported vile racist threat to its very existence? Pretty much the same thing, it turns out. The surge in the early vote in...
-
Column (5/25/22)Don't let big brother silence scientific debateBeware of totalitarian control of scientific and medical thought here in America. Prominent academic publications, medical organizations and even some state legislatures are trying to silence scientific disagreements about COVID-19. That will kill...
-
Column (5/24/22)Southeast Missouri needs more technical educationI have been in the tire and automotive business at Jackson Tire Center for 40-years plus. In 2015, as president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, I was on a mission to find out the needs of local business and industry. Without a doubt it was...
-
-
Editorial (5/23/22)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedWinter sports finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient were announced recently for the 2022 Semoball Awards. The event, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, will be held July 8 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Finalists for boys...
-
-
Column (5/23/22)Spread the blame around for fed's lack of accountabilityAfter presiding over the biggest Federal Reserve failure in 40 years and with inflation rating as the top concern among Americans, Jerome Powell's nomination to a second term as chairman was approved earlier this month by the Senate, 80 to 19. I...
-
-
-
-
Black conservatives convene for a 'new birth of freedom'Recent remarks by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, noting the institutional damage caused by the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's opinion on Roe v. Wade, have gotten exhaustive coverage in the press. But, not surprisingly, the venue where Thomas...
-
-
Column (5/20/22)Trump's goal is to solidify control over the GOP, not help it win electionsSen. Ted Cruz of Texas said something interesting while campaigning for Dave McCormick, one of the contenders for the GOP nomination to replace departing Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. "Just once, I'd love to see a Republican candidate stand up in...
-
Editorial (5/20/22)SALT ceremony an opportunity to remember area's 52 fallen officersWe have immense respect for our local law enforcement heroes, and one of the really special programs of the year to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be held this weekend. Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will hold its annual Law...
-
-
Editorial (5/18/22)Former MLB player Granderson to hold Fitness Sports Clinic for PORCHA big event will be held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, connecting area youth with a former Major League Baseball player who will conduct a one-day Fitness Sports Clinic at Capaha Field. People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) will...
-
-
Editorial (5/16/22)Oran runners offer inspiration on and off the trackAn inspiring story about two local track and field runners caught our attention last week. Aiden Scheeter is a freshman at Oran High School. He runs the 400 on the high school's track squad. But unlike his fellow runners, Scheeter is visually...
-
-
Editorial (5/13/22)Congratulations to the class of 2022This weekend Southeast Missouri State University will host its spring commencement ceremonies. Among those walking are 1,063 undergraduates, 304 master's students and 24 specialist candidates. SEMO will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday for the...
-
Editorial (5/11/22)Increased funding proposal to remove dilapidated buildings is prudent moveCity of Cape Girardeau leadership recently announced a proposal that would triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings, a move they say is necessary to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods. The proposal would...
-
Editorial (5/9/22)Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square Friday nightThe spring season of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight kicks off this week, and the concert series will return to its former location: Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The concert series had been moved to the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Editorial (5/6/22)A tribute to moms on Mother's DayEditor's note: The following is our annual Mother's Day editorial. Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of...
-
Editorial (5/4/22)National Day of Prayer is important for our community, nationThursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day set aside on the first Thursday in May when Christians gather for personal repentance and to seek God's wisdom for our leaders and families. The history of the Day of Prayer dates back to 1952 when...
-