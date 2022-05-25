News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-25-22
O Lord Jesus, grant us wisdom that we may honor you in all things. Amen.
Updated: 1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex2One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession...
100-Mile Yard Sale returns to Southeast Missouri this weekendStretching from Kennett, Missouri, to Jackson, one of the country's longest yard sales will be back in full force once again in Southeast Missouri. The 100-Mile Yard Sale has been an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition for the past 24 years. The...
Health board votes to proceed on renovation of PHC building in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a project reconfiguring PHC's lobby and renovating office space in the center's headquarters at 1121 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau....
SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished3A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer. The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the...
SEMO cuts costs by hiring janitorial firm, agreement retains current workforce2Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July. The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a...
Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) set to roll into Cape Girardeau for STAR RallyThe 2022 STAR Rally hosted by Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) will bring hundreds of motorcycles riding into Cape Girardeau. The motorcyclists will come for the rally June 17 through 23. Many topics will be covered at the STAR Rally from...
SALT honors fallen law enforcement officers; Nickell receives Fields awardIn a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel....
Cape County sheriff gives annual Ruopp, Copeland awards to members of office1Lt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in...
UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport3A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person. An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1. ...
Tree removal set at historic Jackson museumA large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association. According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood likely...
'Predatory sexual offender' gets 5 life sentences in Stoddard CountyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter man received multiple life sentences Monday after a jury recently found him guilty of child sex charges in Stoddard County. Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive terms of life imprisonment as a predatory...
Illinois man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuseA Marion, Illinois, man was arrested May 20 by Illinois State Police on suspicion of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint. Christopher Sollers, 41, was being investigated by the Division of Criminal...
Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for lane additionsHighway 51 in Perry County from Route T to Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville, Missouri will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make center turn lane additions. According to a Missouri Department of...
Local News 5/23/22Two local schools receive $5,000 library grants to purchase new booksTwo Cape Girardeau school libraries in need of new materials have gained the purchasing power to update their collections. Central Middle School and Jefferson Elementary have each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's...
Area McDonald's restaurants sold8Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri. The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores...
Local News 5/23/22Cape Girardeau-headquartered social service agency honoredCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City. "Through these...
Cape Girardeau's Magnolia Bed Swings inside a tale of entrepreneurship4"Buckle up" is Eric King's advice for anyone planning to leave the security of a 9-to-5 job for the up-and-down roller-coaster ride of launching a startup business. "You have to give up your nights and weekends for at least a year or two and...
Ziggi's Coffee coming soon to Cape Girardeau3Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee, a drive-through establishment, plans to open a local venue July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ken Murphy, who previously logged 13 years as store manager of Starbucks Coffee in Cape Girardeau, will...
Shady Grove Cemetery presentation scheduled for May 281Historian Bob Blythe is set to give a presentation on Shady Grove Cemetery located in southwest Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. May 28 in Ballroom A of the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Blythe, a former regional historian for...
High winds, trampoline lead to Jackson power outage4Strong winds that blew through the area about noon Saturday resulted in a power outage in Jackson. The winds lifted a trampoline onto power lines in the city, knocking over a power pole and shutting down power for a portion of the city.
Over the Edge
Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall8Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University. The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though. In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's...
Southeast Missourian's Long receives religious communicators honor7Southeast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long received an award of merit from the DeRose-Hinkhouse Annual Awards presented by the Religion Communicators Council. The award was for Long's work published in 2021. The awards are named after Victor...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served1BENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three...
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Route A in Perry County reduced for paving projectRoute N in Scott County closed for drainage work Route N in Scott County, between County Road 312 and County Road 316 near Scott City, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a...
Local News 5/20/22State AG pledges to be 'fighter' if elected senator15State Attorney General Eric Schmitt told area Republicans he would fight against open borders and government overreach if elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt,...
Most read 5/20/22Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City8SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
Most read 5/19/22Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies54Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...
Most read 5/17/22ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...