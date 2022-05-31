Today in History
Today is Tuesday, May 31, the 151st day of 2022. There are 214 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 31, 1889, some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.
On this date:
In 1790, President George Washington signed into law the first U.S. copyright act.
In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
In 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
In 1949, former State Department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).
In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.
In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.
In 1977, the Trans-Alaska oil pipeline, three years in the making despite objections from environmentalists and Alaska Natives, was completed. (The first oil began flowing through the pipeline 20 days later.)
In 1989, House Speaker Jim Wright, dogged by questions about his ethics, announced he would resign. (Tom Foley later succeeded him.)
In 2009, Dr. George Tiller, a rare provider of late-term abortions, was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church. (Gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years.) Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, died in Southampton, England at 97.
In 2014, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was freed by the Taliban in exchange for five Afghan detainees from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Bergdahl, who'd gone missing in June 2009, later pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by walking away from his post in Afghanistan; his sentence included a dishonorable discharge, a reduction in rank and a fine, but no prison time.)
In 2019, a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; officials said DeWayne Craddock had resigned by email hours before the shooting.
In 2020, tens of thousands of protesters again took to the streets across America, with peaceful demonstrations against police killings overshadowed by unrest; officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and enacted strict curfews in major cities.
Ten years ago: Democrat John Edwards' campaign finance fraud case ended in a mistrial when jurors in Greensboro, North Carolina, acquitted him on one of six charges but were unable to decide whether he'd misused money from two wealthy donors to hide his pregnant mistress while he ran for president. (Prosecutors declined to retry Edwards on the five unresolved counts.) President Barack Obama welcomed his predecessor back to the White House for the unveiling of the official portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump welcomed Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the White House for talks focusing on the American trade deficit. A suicide attacker struck the fortified heart of the Afghan capital Kabul with a massive truck bomb that killed more than 150 people.
One year ago: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match and said she would be taking a break from competition; she said she experienced "huge waves of anxiety" before speaking to the media, and that she had "suffered long bouts of depression." (Osaka had been fined for skipping the postmatch news conference after her first-round victory.) China's ruling Communist Party announced that all couples would be allowed to have three children instead of two.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 92. Singer Peter Yarrow is 84. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 83. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 82. Actor Sharon Gless is 79. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 79. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 77. Actor Tom Berenger is 72. Actor Gregory Harrison is 72. Actor Kyle Secor is 65. Actor Roma Maffia is 64. Actor/comedian Chris Elliott is 62. Actor Lea Thompson is 61. Singer Corey Hart is 60. Actor Hugh Dillon is 59. Rapper DMC is 58. Actor Brooke Shields is 57. TV host Phil Keoghan is 55. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 50. Actor Archie Panjabi is 50. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: "Greenleaf") is 47. Actor Colin Farrell is 46. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 45. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 42. Country singer Casey James (TV: "American Idol") is 40. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 40. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 36. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 26.
SNAP, SEMO Moms Demand Action to hold prayer walk for Gun Violence Awareness Day3From Friday through Sunday, local groups are encouraging residents in the area to wear orange and will hold community events in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day during the weekend. Leslie Washington of the local Moms Demand Action...
Advance High School graduates gather to celebrate Class of '62 reunion over weekend1Members of Advance (Missouri) High School's Class of 1962 celebrated their 60-year reunion Saturday, bringing together classmates from around Southeast Missouri and from as far away as Texas. The graduating Class in 1962 consisted of 45 people....
Local family continues Memorial Day tradition of respect2It started 24 years ago after Janis Rebert's father died. She would decorate his and other family members' graves to honor their memories. Now, every Memorial Day, Rebert formerly Huckstep and others in the Huckstep family travel to Cape...
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Butler County to be reduced for bridge repairsEastbound U.S. 60 in Butler County will be reduced as state Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route DD and Highway 51 near Fisk, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place...
Mosley not guilty on all sex chargesA Butler County, Missouri, jury found a Poplar Bluff man not guilt of several sex charges. Thomas "Billy" Mosley was found not guilty Friday after a week of trial proceedings. The jury took 3 1/2 hours to reach their decision. Mosley was accused of...
Local News 5/29/22No rest for the Saint Francis Level III Trauma CenterAirway. Breathing. Circulation. Not the ABCs you learned in kindergarten, but rather the first step in assessing a critical patient after a traumatic accident. And the first step the team at the Saint Francis Level III Trauma Center took after two...
Southeast Missourian seeks nominations for 20th annual Spirit of America Award2The Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award -- the 20th year for the award. The award recognizes individuals who embody the spirit of the nation in a variety of ways, ranging from volunteerism and civic...
Soldier killed in Revolutionary War was ancestor to local residents1Nearly 250 years ago, a man who had never set foot in the Cape Girardeau area died in service to his country. Even though he would never see the Missouri town overlooking the Mississippi River, his life, and death, would leave a name -- or rather...
Sprigg Street Improvement Project underway2A street renovation project funded by a voter-approved tax has started in Cape Girardeau. The Sprigg Street Improvement Project from William Street to Broadway is underway with Lappe Cement Finishing at the helm of the improvement, according to...
Mulling a solution to prevent future crash damage to uptown Jackson businesses6Accidents happen. Perhaps no one in Jackson's central business district understands a particular circumstance more clearly than Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store at 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, situated between City Hall and Cape...
Hospital, TRC to offer new programsPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Three Rivers College are working together to better meet the health care needs of the greater Poplar Bluff area. They have partnered to bring new programs to TRC and on site training...
Memorial Day: Remembering a fallen Scott County Marine this Memorial Day3This story has been updated. Michael Boardman, a 1966 graduate of Sikeston (Missouri) High School, had a dream of becoming a draftsman or an architect. It was a vision of the future tragically cut short at age 19 when the Marine lance corporal was...
Memorial Day: Gung-ho: Remembering Jeremy Shank2Army Cpl. Jeremy Shank was just weeks into his deployment in Iraq before his life was taken at the age of 18. Shank, a graduate of Jackson High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 31, 2005. His father, Jim, said his son was made for military...
Outer Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairsOuter Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairs Outer Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of...
Riverfront Fall Festival is planned for October in Cape Girardeau1Visit Cape's inaugural Riverfront Fall Festival will take place in October and feature local vendors, entertainment for all ages and storytelling by the Mississippi River. Alyssa Phares-Fee, senior director of sales and strategy for Visit Cape, came...
Capaha Park construction projects are underwayConstruction continues at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park as multiple projects are completed. Members of the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department have completed the construction and renovation of the park's new permanent restroom...
Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County10Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. "There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state...
Schnucks' Folds of Honor campaign underway in advance of Memorial DaySt. Louis-headquartered Schnuck Markets Inc. is telling customers at its 112 stores in four states, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, its fifth annual Folds of Honor "round up at the register" campaign supporting veterans' families is...
Outer Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairsOuter Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. A MoDOT news release said the work will take...
Groundbreaking today for casino's new downtown hotel in Cape Girardeau3With the Mississippi River as a picturesque backdrop, Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. today for a new $26 million downtown hotel projected to be complete by late 2023. Lyle Randolph, general manager of the casino...
Former KFVS12 chief Meagle recalled as smart, serious, knowledgeableCo-workers of former KFVS12 general manager Howard Meagle Jr., who died May 9 at age 76, are remembering the West Virginia native who led the CBS affiliate from 1992 to 2001. "(Howard) started at almost at the bottom in television and worked his way...
Memorial Day events planned throughout regionMonday is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday. Among them: n Fort D Historic Site, Cape Girardeau: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through...
Most read 5/25/22Updated: 1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex5One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession...
Most read 5/25/22SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished11A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer. The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the...
Most read 5/24/22UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport3A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person. An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1. ...
Area McDonald's restaurants sold12Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri. The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores...
Cape Girardeau's Magnolia Bed Swings inside a tale of entrepreneurship4"Buckle up" is Eric King's advice for anyone planning to leave the security of a 9-to-5 job for the up-and-down roller-coaster ride of launching a startup business. "You have to give up your nights and weekends for at least a year or two and...
Ziggi's Coffee coming soon to Cape Girardeau3Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee, a drive-through establishment, plans to open a local venue July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ken Murphy, who previously logged 13 years as store manager of Starbucks Coffee in Cape Girardeau, will...