News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
The inflation solution
A FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey conducted between April 27 and May 5, 2022 showed that inflation is currently the issue causing the most concern among this country's citizens. This is not difficult to understand. The most recent months for which figures are available show inflation is above 8%. This is the highest it has been since we had an annual rate of 10.3% in 1981. It is also of interest that the present unemployment rate is 3.6%.
These figures are ominous. Former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers has said, "...over the past 75 years, every time inflation has exceeded 4 percent and unemployment has been below 5 percent, the U.S. economy has gone into recession within two years."
The present inflation rate is caused by a combination of events. During the pandemic businesses closed or cut hours and consumers stayed home as a health precaution. Employers slashed 22 million jobs. Economic output plunged at a record setting rate.
Businesses anticipated that this situation would persist. Companies cut investment and postponed restocking. But instead of a prolong downturn, the economy staged a rapid recovery. Businesses have not been able to keep up with the current demand and the supply chain has not yet caught up with this demand.
The President and Congress can do very little about the situation. To bring this situation under control, the Federal Reserve must take the action required to raise interest rates. Although necessary this will be a very bumpy and unpleasant ride.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
-
-
Black conservatives convene for a 'new birth of freedom'Recent remarks by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, noting the institutional damage caused by the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's opinion on Roe v. Wade, have gotten exhaustive coverage in the press. But, not surprisingly, the venue where Thomas...
-
-
Column (5/20/22)Trump's goal is to solidify control over the GOP, not help it win electionsSen. Ted Cruz of Texas said something interesting while campaigning for Dave McCormick, one of the contenders for the GOP nomination to replace departing Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. "Just once, I'd love to see a Republican candidate stand up in...
-
Editorial (5/20/22)SALT ceremony an opportunity to remember area's 52 fallen officersWe have immense respect for our local law enforcement heroes, and one of the really special programs of the year to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be held this weekend. Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will hold its annual Law...
-
-
-
Column (5/18/22)The shifting language of abortionFor about a half-second after the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in the case that may throw out Roe v. Wade, people who support Roe dropped the talking points and told the truth. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that if men could get...
-
-
Editorial (5/18/22)Former MLB player Granderson to hold Fitness Sports Clinic for PORCHA big event will be held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, connecting area youth with a former Major League Baseball player who will conduct a one-day Fitness Sports Clinic at Capaha Field. People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) will...
-
Column (5/17/22)Carroll and Debbie Williams played vital roles at local schoolFew people are more committed to Christian education than Carroll and Debbie Williams. The two have played important roles at Lynwood Christian Academy and Cape Christian Community School. As the school year wraps up, the couple will enter a new...
-
-
Editorial (5/16/22)Oran runners offer inspiration on and off the trackAn inspiring story about two local track and field runners caught our attention last week. Aiden Scheeter is a freshman at Oran High School. He runs the 400 on the high school's track squad. But unlike his fellow runners, Scheeter is visually...
-
Column (5/16/22)Don't bend to calls for a global tax cartelWhen all you have is a hammer, everything does indeed look like a nail. This is the best way to describe government officials' unoriginal and often destructive thinking. No matter the problem du jour, the answer is always more government spending....
-
Column (5/16/22)Why I cherish the ring I found at a charity yard saleIt was the Saturday of the first weekend I had ever spent with Felipe. Our relationship was in that place and time when I knew my heart was approaching the point of no return. He had already met my best friends and my family. He showed up to my...
-
-
Editorial (5/13/22)Congratulations to the class of 2022This weekend Southeast Missouri State University will host its spring commencement ceremonies. Among those walking are 1,063 undergraduates, 304 master's students and 24 specialist candidates. SEMO will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday for the...
-
Editorial (5/11/22)Increased funding proposal to remove dilapidated buildings is prudent moveCity of Cape Girardeau leadership recently announced a proposal that would triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings, a move they say is necessary to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods. The proposal would...
-
Editorial (5/9/22)Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square Friday nightThe spring season of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight kicks off this week, and the concert series will return to its former location: Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The concert series had been moved to the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Editorial (5/6/22)A tribute to moms on Mother's DayEditor's note: The following is our annual Mother's Day editorial. Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of...
-
Editorial (5/4/22)National Day of Prayer is important for our community, nationThursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day set aside on the first Thursday in May when Christians gather for personal repentance and to seek God's wisdom for our leaders and families. The history of the Day of Prayer dates back to 1952 when...
-
-
Editorial (5/2/22)County sales tax numbers continue to grow year-over-yearDespite some of the negative national economic news around inflation and challenges for employers in finding workers, issues that also impact individual consumers and businesses here, there is some good news to report on our local economy. Cape...
-
Editorial (4/29/22)Editorial: Congratulations to Jim Dufek on an influential career in mediaDr. Jim Dufek has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 39 years in the mass media department. In August, he will retire. Credited with creating the TV/film option at the university, Dufek has impacted the academic and professional...
-