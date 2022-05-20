News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-20-22
O Lord Jesus, may you be glorified in all we say and do. Amen.
Pricing options sought for new Cape Girardeau County EMA centerCape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to seek a contract with a local firm to provide cost estimates for a new emergency management agency (EMA) facility. Dille Pollard, an engineering architecture firm with offices in Cape Girardeau...
Cape woman charged with assaulting juvenile in Sikeston, authorities saySIKESTON, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile last month in Sikeston. Emma Stroup, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault/serious physical injury and felony abuse or neglect of a...
Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City1SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman. Lee Oscar Smith, 27, is charged in Scott County with felony second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting with the arrest for a felony,...
controversial film now playing in CapeThe documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which...
Boaters rescued early Thursday morningAt 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning, members of Cape Fire Department responded to a distress call at Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge located at Missouri Route 34 in Cape Girardeau. A sailboat carrying two passengers became stranded under the southern end of...
Far from home, SEMO graduate gains recognition through art1This article has been corrected. Southeast Missouri State University graduate and former Scott County resident Liz Richter stepped from small-town obscurity directly into the limelight this past weekend. The up-and-coming artist was featured in an...
Local lawmakers supportive of higher salaries for new teachers2Check off as "accomplished" one of Gov. Mike Parson's key legislative priorities outlined in his 2022 State of the State address raising the minimum salary for Missouri teachers to $38,000 annually. On May 6, House lawmakers voted 138-10 to...
Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies44Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...
Regions gas prices continue rise23With Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff of summer driving fast approaching, the price at the pump has leaped. The national average Wednesday for unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, is now $4.567, while in Missouri -- boasting the third-lowest...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 16 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape Girardeau to host Midwest Conference on the Unknown2From Aug. 5 to 7, Cape Girardeau will host a Midwest Conference on the Unknown at the Drury Conference Center. Local UFO expert Michael Huntington, a 45-year veteran of unexplained phenomena, said he hopes the conference will be the first of what...
Visit Cape organization to host city's Juneteenth celebration6Organizers from Visit Cape will hold a celebration of humanity and unity to honor Juneteenth on June 18 at Iver's Square -- Juneteenth: Doin' it Together. Executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Brenda Newbern said...
Historic Jackson water tower reaches landmark statusThe Depression-era water tank at Eastview Street and Sawyer Lane in Jackson, reportedly America's oldest water tower constructed of all welded steel and still in use, has been designated a "water landmark." Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works...
Officials say project to ease 177 flooding to finish in Nov.3Work is continuing to alleviate flooding along a mile-long section of Highway 177 on the northeastern edge of Cape Girardeau. Kevin Plott, an engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said the project will ultimately raise the roadway....
Cape Martial Arts hosts Tuesday health fairReady to talk health are Stacy Skidmore, left, Christy Sprengle, middle, and Dotty Golson at the Cape Girardeau County Public Heath Center booth at Tuesday's Cape Health Fair hosted by Cape Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau. The health fair featured...
Smoke detector campaign takes place in south Cape GirardeauA simple device, powered by a 9-volt battery, can help keep a family alive in case of fire. This message was carried to south Cape Girardeau Saturday in physical form as American Red Cross volunteers partnered with Cape Girardeau's not-for-profit...
North West End street, sidewalk, stormwater project to begin soon in CapeImprovements to North West End Boulevard were the main topic at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday. Council members approved the North West End Boulevard project, which will include improvements to portions of the street, curb and...
ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...
Cape Girardeau County seeks grant for planned EMA buildingPlans for a climate-controlled and secure building to house Cape Girardeau County's emergency management agency (EMA) and consolidate its various equipment in one location moved a step closer Monday as county commissioners agreed to apply for a...
Ebb and Flow to host fundraiser for Mac's Mission on SaturdayEbb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau will host live music, drinks and a canine cause Saturday. The event Ebb Jams: Music for Mac will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will...
Cape Girardeau County awards $2 million paving contract, costs significantly up8The cost of asphalt paving has risen significantly in the past year and Cape Girardeau Countys commissioners, as a result, will not be able to overlay as many county roads as originally intended. ...
Most read 5/16/22Board of Governors moves to approve curriculum changes, Honors House changes; discusses Houck stadium design11The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday. ...
Most read 5/14/22Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri3For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA. Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in...
Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members release concept renderings of new terminal11Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner8Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...
Southeast Missouri to get new area code welcome 2351Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay"...
Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff7The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday...
Most read 5/12/22Chance encounter by Mississippi River leads to woman sharing father's final wish3"So, what do you do with your photographs?" A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the...