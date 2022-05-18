*Menu
8th Grade Graduation at Guardian Angel School

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
The Guardian Angel 8th graders pose in front of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, MO.  The church was built from 1881-1884.  The students are Ava Forehand, Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods, Cooper Bryant & Reid Hobbs.

It's onto the next chapter of life for five 8th grade students at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO.  They finished their education at GA and walked the halls for the last time as students on Wednesday, May 11.  The day was spent in reflection as Father Kelly and Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, accompanied them to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek and to the grounds and church of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, MO for their 8th grade retreat.

On Friday, May 13, the anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima, the 8th graders had a special Mass at 6 pm for their graduation.  The Mass was offered for Morgan Kinder, who was a fellow classmate and died of cancer before the first day of kindergarten.  Following Mass, there was a reception in the school gym for the 8th graders and their extended families.  Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, principal, presented several awards to the students.  Our Valedictorian was Ava Forehand and our Salutatorian was Reid Hobbs.  The student with the most Christian values was Cooper Bryant.  He was presented a statue of St. Joseph.  Other certificate awards that were given were honor roll, athletic, AR, IXL, and the best in each individual subject.

After the award presentation, a short video of pictures of the 8th grade students was shown.  Congratulations to our 8th grade graduating class of Cooper Bryant, Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Ryder Siebert, & Cora Woods as they go on to high school and beyond. 

The Guardian Angel 8th graders and Father Kelly stand in front of the shrine at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, MO.  There is an underground spring that can be seen because of the collapse of a cave roof.  A waterfall from the spring runs from the cave, around the front of the altar, and back into the cave.  You can walk down close to the shrine on stone steps that were installed by Fr. Joseph Becker.  Pictured are:  Reid Hobbs, Cooper Bryant, Ava Forehand, Cora Woods, Ryder Siebert, & Fr. Joseph Kelly.
The 8th grade retreat took the students, Fr. Kelly, & Mrs. Priggel to Perryville to visit the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal grounds.  The grotto, in which the statue of Mary is sitting high above, was built from 1917-1920.  The shrine was built in 1929 to honor our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.  Pictured in front of the grotto are Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods, Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Cooper Bryant and Fr. Joseph Kelly.
The Guardian Angel 8th grade class graduated on Friday, May 13.  There was a Mass followed by a reception and awards.  Pictured are:  (left to right in front) Cooper Bryant, Ava Forehand, Cora Woods, Ryder Siebert, & Reid Hobbs.  In back are Jodi McVay, homeroom teacher, Fr. Joseph Kelly, pastor, and Katrina Kluesner, principal.

Comments