8th Grade Graduation at Guardian Angel School

It's onto the next chapter of life for five 8th grade students at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO. They finished their education at GA and walked the halls for the last time as students on Wednesday, May 11. The day was spent in reflection as Father Kelly and Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, accompanied them to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek and to the grounds and church of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, MO for their 8th grade retreat.

On Friday, May 13, the anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima, the 8th graders had a special Mass at 6 pm for their graduation. The Mass was offered for Morgan Kinder, who was a fellow classmate and died of cancer before the first day of kindergarten. Following Mass, there was a reception in the school gym for the 8th graders and their extended families. Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, principal, presented several awards to the students. Our Valedictorian was Ava Forehand and our Salutatorian was Reid Hobbs. The student with the most Christian values was Cooper Bryant. He was presented a statue of St. Joseph. Other certificate awards that were given were honor roll, athletic, AR, IXL, and the best in each individual subject.

After the award presentation, a short video of pictures of the 8th grade students was shown. Congratulations to our 8th grade graduating class of Cooper Bryant, Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Ryder Siebert, & Cora Woods as they go on to high school and beyond.