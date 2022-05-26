Today in History
Today is Thursday, May 26, the 146th day of 2022. There are 219 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 26, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
On this date:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1865, Confederate forces west of the Mississippi surrendered in New Orleans.
In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
In 1954, explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors. (The initial blast was blamed on leaking catapult fluid ignited by the flames of a jet.)
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song "American Pie" at The Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).
In 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
In 2009, President Barack Obama nominated federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court. California's Supreme Court upheld the Proposition 8 gay marriage ban but said the 18,000 same-sex weddings that had taken place before the prohibition passed were still valid.
In 2011, Ratko Mladic, the brutal Bosnian Serb general suspected of leading the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys, was arrested after a 16-year manhunt. (Mladic was extradited to face trial in The Hague, Netherlands; he was convicted in 2017 on genocide and war crimes charges and is serving a life sentence.)
In 2020, Minneapolis police issued a statement saying George Floyd had died after a "medical incident," and that he had physically resisted officers and appeared to be in medical distress; minutes after the statement was released, bystander video was posted online. Protests over Floyd's death began, with tense skirmishes developing between protesters and Minneapolis police. Four police officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest were fired.
Ten years ago: Gruesome video posted online showed rows of dead Syrian children lying in a mosque in Houla, haunting images of what activists called one of the deadliest regime attacks yet in Syria's 14-month-old uprising. International space station astronauts floated into the Dragon, a day after its heralded arrival as the world's first commercial supply ship.
Five years ago: Two men were stabbed to death aboard a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon; police said the victims were trying to protect two women who were the target of a man's anti-Muslim rant. (Jeremy Christian would be convicted of murder and sentenced to two life prison terms without the possibility of parole.) President Jimmy Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, died in Falls Church, Virginia, at age 89. Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. senator Jim Bunning, 85, died in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
One year ago: A gunman killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard before taking his own life as sheriff's deputies raced into the building. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility that the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. Amazon said it was buying the movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion, with hopes of filling its video streaming service with more viewing options. Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 movie "School of Rock," was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.
Today's Birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 83. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 77. Singer Stevie Nicks is 74. Actor Pam Grier is 73. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 73. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 73. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 73. Actor Margaret Colin is 64. Actor Doug Hutchison is 62. Actor Genie Francis is 60. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 60. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 58. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 56. Distance runner Zola Budd is 56. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 54. Actor Joseph Fiennes is 52. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 51. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 51. Singer Lauryn Hill is 47. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 44. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 43. Actor Hrach Titizian is 43.
Groundbreaking today for casino's new downtown hotel in Cape GirardeauWith the Mississippi River as a picturesque backdrop, Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. today for a new $26 million downtown hotel projected to be complete by late 2023. Lyle Randolph, general manager of the casino...
Former KFVS12 chief Meagle recalled as smart, serious, knowledgeableCo-workers of former KFVS12 general manager Howard Meagle Jr., who died May 9 at age 76, are remembering the West Virginia native who led the CBS affiliate from 1992 to 2001. "(Howard) started at almost at the bottom in television and worked his way...
Memorial Day events planned throughout regionMonday is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday. Among them: n Fort D Historic Site, Cape Girardeau: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through...
Jif peanut butter recalled after salmonella outbreakThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a recall on numerous types of Jif brand peanut butter after the food has been linked to an outbreak of salmonella. J.M. Smucker company announced a recall May 20 of multiple lots of Jif...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/26/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 19 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
100-Mile Yard Sale returns to Southeast Missouri this weekendStretching from Kennett, Missouri, to Jackson, one of the countrys longest yard sales will be back in full force once again in Southeast Missouri. The 100-Mile Yard Sale has been an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition for the past 24 years. The...
Updated: 1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex4One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession...
Health board votes to proceed on renovation of PHC building in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a project reconfiguring PHC's lobby and renovating office space in the center's headquarters at 1121 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau....
SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished9A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer. The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the...
SEMO cuts costs by hiring janitorial firm, agreement retains current workforce8Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July. The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a...
Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) set to roll into Cape Girardeau for STAR RallyThe 2022 STAR Rally hosted by Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) will bring hundreds of motorcycles riding into Cape Girardeau. The motorcyclists will come for the rally June 17 through 23. Many topics will be covered at the STAR Rally from...
SALT honors fallen law enforcement officers; Nickell receives Fields awardIn a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel....
Cape County sheriff gives annual Ruopp, Copeland awards to members of office1Lt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in...
UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport3A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person. An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1. ...
Tree removal set at historic Jackson museumA large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association. According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood likely...
'Predatory sexual offender' gets 5 life sentences in Stoddard County1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter man received multiple life sentences Monday after a jury recently found him guilty of child sex charges in Stoddard County. Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive terms of life imprisonment as a predatory...
Illinois man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuseA Marion, Illinois, man was arrested May 20 by Illinois State Police on suspicion of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint. Christopher Sollers, 41, was being investigated by the Division of Criminal...
Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for lane additionsHighway 51 in Perry County from Route T to Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville, Missouri will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make center turn lane additions. According to a Missouri Department of...
Local News 5/23/22Two local schools receive $5,000 library grants to purchase new booksTwo Cape Girardeau school libraries in need of new materials have gained the purchasing power to update their collections. Central Middle School and Jefferson Elementary have each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's...
Area McDonald's restaurants sold9Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri. The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores...
Local News 5/23/22Cape Girardeau-headquartered social service agency honoredCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City. "Through these...
Cape Girardeau's Magnolia Bed Swings inside a tale of entrepreneurship4"Buckle up" is Eric King's advice for anyone planning to leave the security of a 9-to-5 job for the up-and-down roller-coaster ride of launching a startup business. "You have to give up your nights and weekends for at least a year or two and...
Ziggi's Coffee coming soon to Cape Girardeau3Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee, a drive-through establishment, plans to open a local venue July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ken Murphy, who previously logged 13 years as store manager of Starbucks Coffee in Cape Girardeau, will...
Shady Grove Cemetery presentation scheduled for May 281Historian Bob Blythe is set to give a presentation on Shady Grove Cemetery located in southwest Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. May 28 in Ballroom A of the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Blythe, a former regional historian for...
High winds, trampoline lead to Jackson power outage4Strong winds that blew through the area about noon Saturday resulted in a power outage in Jackson. The winds lifted a trampoline onto power lines in the city, knocking over a power pole and shutting down power for a portion of the city.
Over the Edge
Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall8Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University. The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though. In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's...
Most read 5/21/22Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served1BENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three...
Most read 5/20/22Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City8SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
Most read 5/19/22Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies54Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...