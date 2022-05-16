Jackson FBLA Continues Tradition of Excellence at SLC 2022

The Jackson FBLA delegation of 31 students and three advisers attended the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference April 10-12 in Springfield, Missouri. This year saw the return to in-person SLC after a two year virtual experience.

Sunday began with many Jackson FBLA members competing in presentation and speaking events. Students attended the Opening General Session where they learned from Kyle Scheele, self-proclaimed artist, author, inventor, speaker, welder, animator, storyteller, and professional internet goofball﻿, who motivated students to consider that one person can either ruin your day or improve your day, and students should consider what type of people they wish to be.

Monday was devoted to competitive event finals, attending the Leadership Expo and participating in various Leadership Academies. Students also voted to elect Missouri FBLA State officers for next year. Jackson members Alivia Roach, Genevieve Williams, and Shandi Rogers served as voting delegates for District 15.

The Awards of Excellence program was held on Tuesday where Jackson FBLA had 12 students place in the top ten in the state of Missouri, with five who qualified to advance to the National Leadership Conference.

9th place

Spreadsheet Applications - Tori Bollinger

Local Chapter Annual Business Report - Kelsey Honeycutt, Alivia Roach, and Genevieve Williams

7th place

Management Information Systems - Megan Berger and Alexis Skinner

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures - Trey Lintner

6th place

Whos Who in Missouri FBLA - Kali Letner

Introduction to Business Presentation - Layla Pobst

5th place

Future Business Leader - Kali Letner

4th place

American Enterprise Project Report - Ben Gabriel, Kali Letner, and Destiny Robinson

3rd place

Database Design and Applications - Tori Bollinger

1st place

Sales Presentation - Lydia Pobst

Social Media Strategies - Lydia Pobst

The Jackson Chapter was also recognized for Gold Chapter of the Year, Gold Seal Chapter, March of Dimes, Main Street Missouri, and participation in various state projects. Honeycutt, Williams, and Letner were recognized for participation in the Business Achievement Awards Program. Additionally, Letner, Jackson FBLA President, received the FBLA-PBL Professional Division Scholarship.

Fourth place and higher winners will compete at NLC in Chicago, Illinois this summer.