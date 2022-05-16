Oran runners offer inspiration on and off the track

Editorial

An inspiring story about two local track and field runners caught our attention last week.

Aiden Scheeter is a freshman at Oran High School. He runs the 400 on the high school's track squad. But unlike his fellow runners, Scheeter is visually impaired. He was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and cone-rod dystrophy (CRD), the former a disease affecting the retina where cells break down over time and the latter an inherited disorder involving light sensitivity of the retina cells.

Southeast Missourian reporter Beau Nations recently reported Scheeter began to lose his eyesight in the fifth grade. It has progressively declined ever since. Despite the challenge, he continues to pursue his passion of running.

Enter Laney Shy, a fellow runner who was dealing with some injuries this year. The junior serves as a guide for Scheeter, the two using a tether wrap as they run.

"I hold the other loop and run next to him on the inside of the track. We stay where it is really tight so we know he is in his lane," she told the Southeast Missourian. "I tell him if there is something like a crack in the track. If there is one I say, 'Crack in the track in 3, 2, 1.'"

The runners' head coach, Travis Friga, said Scheeter is a joy to be around and always gives his best effort, and Shy has taken on the role of guide graciously. "She is just doing what God calls us all to do, 'Love your neighbor.' The world could use a lot more of that these days," Friga said. Amen to that.

The two runners provide a few different life lessons. Perseverance in the face of obstacles being one. Aiden Scheeter should be commended for not giving up on his dream of running, despite a most challenging disability. Shy, as her coach noted, personifies the commandment to love your neighbor. Her willingness to serve a fellow teammate in a selfless way is inspiring. And the two, working together, have modeled successful teamwork.

These Oran athletes are getting it right. Regardless of how well they do on the track, in our eyes they've already won.