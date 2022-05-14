News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Kudos on Cape's city budget
I would like to commend our mayor, city council members and city staff for creating the proposed 2022-2023 operating budget for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Upon reviewing the document, it was obvious to me that a lot of thought, work and time went into developing a budget that not only provides for routine city operating costs but also invests available revenues in city employees, streets, the airport and other areas of infrastructure.
If you have not done so, I encourage you to review the proposed budget on the city's website. I believe you will be pleased with the document!
GARY HILL. Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Freedom is rooted in sanctity of lifeIn 1955, an unmarried pregnant University of Wisconsin graduate student left her home and traveled to San Francisco to a doctor who took in unwed expectant mothers, delivered their babies and helped arrange adoptions. The baby son she delivered and...
-
-
The shameful Supreme Court protests threaten the American orderThere was something ridiculous about the half-a-dozen protesters in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes showing up at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house, with one of them explaining to a reporter that Barrett, as an adoptive mother, doesn't know...
-
-
Editorial (5/13/22)Congratulations to the class of 2022This weekend Southeast Missouri State University will host its spring commencement ceremonies. Among those walking are 1,063 undergraduates, 304 master's students and 24 specialist candidates. SEMO will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday for the...
-
Column (5/12/22)It's not easy to predict U.S. politics in a post-Roe worldThe late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a passionate advocate for abortion rights, but she was also one of Roe v. Wade's most effective critics. "My criticism of Roe is that it seemed to have stopped the momentum on the side of...
-
Column (5/12/22)Why MAC in Cape Girardeau makes sense for studentsThe mission of Mineral Area College (MAC) is to serve the community by providing students a quality, affordable education and offer opportunities for personal growth and career development in a safe, professional environment. We are flattered the...
-
Column (5/11/22)We need to take the fentanyl crisis more seriouslyThe United States is in the grips of a fentanyl crisis that doesn't get nearly the attention it deserves. Yes, it's important who owns Twitter, and interesting what some Republicans might have texted former Trump White House chief of staff Mark...
-
Editorial (5/11/22)Increased funding proposal to remove dilapidated buildings is prudent moveCity of Cape Girardeau leadership recently announced a proposal that would triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings, a move they say is necessary to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods. The proposal would...
-
-
Column (5/10/22)Steps we can take to address mental health challengesIn America today, approximately 1 out of 5 Americans is suffering with a mental health issue; and approximately 1 in 25 adults is experiencing a serious mental illness that substantially interferes with one or more major life activities. The...
-
Editorial (5/9/22)Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square Friday nightThe spring season of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight kicks off this week, and the concert series will return to its former location: Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The concert series had been moved to the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Column (5/9/22)Twitter used to correct the narrative. Now it writes it."What is the difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull?" the president of the United States asked 10 years ago at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "A pit bull is delicious." Of course, to echo E.B. White: Explaining a joke is like...
-
Editorial (5/6/22)A tribute to moms on Mother's DayEditor's note: The following is our annual Mother's Day editorial. Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of...
-
Editorial (5/4/22)National Day of Prayer is important for our community, nationThursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day set aside on the first Thursday in May when Christians gather for personal repentance and to seek God's wisdom for our leaders and families. The history of the Day of Prayer dates back to 1952 when...
-
-
Editorial (5/2/22)County sales tax numbers continue to grow year-over-yearDespite some of the negative national economic news around inflation and challenges for employers in finding workers, issues that also impact individual consumers and businesses here, there is some good news to report on our local economy. Cape...
-
Editorial (4/29/22)Editorial: Congratulations to Jim Dufek on an influential career in mediaDr. Jim Dufek has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 39 years in the mass media department. In August, he will retire. Credited with creating the TV/film option at the university, Dufek has impacted the academic and professional...
-
Editorial (4/27/22)Muddy River Marathon returns for round 2Returning for its second year this weekend is the Muddy River Marathon. According to a recent Southeast Missourian story, more than 400 runners have signed up for this event that includes full, half and half relay marathon options. The race begins...
-
-
Editorial (4/25/22)Editorial: Successes and events on the SEMO campusA few recognitions and upcoming events on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University recently in the news grabbed our attention and are worth celebrating. The university student newspaper and website, The Arrow, took home 23 awards across 16...
-
Editorial (4/22/22)Codefi announcement is a win for southern MissouriCape Girardeau-based technology incubator Codefi recently announced some big news that should have an impact in southern Missouri and beyond. Referring to it as "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state...
-
-