Spirituality: Your Invisible Ink

This is addressed to the tattoo-curious; I suspect there are more of us than meets the eye. You who are tattooed may smile fondly at our approach-avoidance conflict. But of the tat-less, I want to know: Whats your invisible ink? That tattoo you alone can see?

Perhaps it appears clearly to your vision, with sharp edges and strong contrast. Or maybe its faint, more like a vague itch. Whichever your case, why is it there?

It seemed well to me to ask some whove dared the needle about what it means to them. It turns out theres much thats cerebral about something that seems so corporeal. Maybe I shouldnt be surprised, since ink is three-fifths of think.

Kailin, my barber for a time, said her tattoos are about wearing art that is a permanent part of her. Stephanie, my congregations youth minister, is interested in the partnership between the tattoo artist and client. There has to be a lot of trust, she said. That the artist will do a good job, yes, because theres no going back. But also that the wearer will represent the artists work well.

One of Stephanies most elaborate tattoos is a memorial to her sister, a gift from her favorite artist after her sister died. I asked if many tattoos are signposts of significant life events. Absolutely, she agreed. And Ive found that my ink makes me more approachable to strangers. They say, You look like someone who wont mind if I talk to you. Its led to sharing my faith that Gods grace runs powerfully through my life.

Its tribal sometimes, isnt it? I wondered to Allen, a colleague. People get them as a sign of where and with whom they belong. And sometimes to say something important to themselves or the world. Often in decorative type. Or a picture, worth a thousand words. He affirmed, In a way thats more than skin-deep.

So, you tattoo-curious, perhaps you wonder about embedding an experience in your epidermis. Or bonding with art. Or making some word flesh. Whats upon you thats not there yet, if ever?

I think I may see, on the tender skin of my left anterior forearm, words in Hebrew script. They are from the Talmud  specifically the Pirkei Avos, the Ethics/Chapters of the Fathers  and have been translated, You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it. Or, It is not your duty to complete the task, but nor is it your freedom to withdraw from it.

Theres a tattoo shop just down the street from church. Stephanie says the artist is a good one.

