Faces of Southeast Missouri: Byron Bonner

Byron Bonner, known to some as Brother Moonie, was born and raised in Sikeston, Mo. Growing up, his brother and sister thought he was the weird one, because he would often retreat to his bedroom and preach to his stuffed animals. But even from a young age, he had an admiration for pastors and used that time by himself to process the early traumas of his life.

Bonner currently lives in Cape Girardeau with his wife, Glynis. Looking back, he is grateful for those early days, even the harsh ones, because they pointed him in the right direction. Today, as the Pastor of True Vine Ministries, Bonner has been serving and caring for people in the community for more than 15 years. His compassion has never been contained within the four walls of his church.

In 2015, after receiving a Weber Smokey Mountain Grill, he took ministry to the streets, choosing to meet people where they are and satisfying their needs. Through pork steaks and barbecue, Bonner is able to meet a physical need within the community, and by offering an encouraging word, he is providing for spiritual needs, too. He wants people To taste and see that the Lord is good, a Scripture reference from Psalm 34:8 (NIV). This is why, when feeding people, he always looks for an avenue to give somebody a word.

We face people with challenges each and every day. People go through things, Bonner says. If someone comes with something negative, Im gonna think of something thats positive.

Bonner prepares for this by spending time in Gods Word every morning. Sometimes, its a written devotion, prayer or Scripture verse from his phone. When God gives him an encouraging word, he is intentional about sharing it with someone that same day. He believes its the Word that truly sustains us.

And you dont have to be a pastor to share it. Being able to encourage someone and brighten their day is important work. Bonner learned from a friend a long time ago, that whatever business you have, you should always leave room for ministry. Its a lifelong vocation.

We are never too old for God to use us, and were never too old for purpose, Bonner says. If God has you on this earth, thats another chance to show Gods love.

In the future, Bonner would love to own a larger building that could support dine-in services. But until then, he will keep feeding and ministering to the community one hot delicious meal at a time.