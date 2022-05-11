Increased funding proposal to remove dilapidated buildings is prudent move

Editorial

City of Cape Girardeau leadership recently announced a proposal that would triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings, a move they say is necessary to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods.

The proposal would allocate $125,000 in American Rescue Plan funds toward the removal of these structures, which can be a draw for illegal activity in addition to being structurally unsafe.

In a recent Southeast Missourian story, it was reported that there have been 15 vacant building fires in town over the last two years.

A city-provided list of condemned properties includes: 519 S. Pacific St., 611 S. Ellis St., 840 S. Ellis St., 503 S. Frederick St., 298 N. West End Blvd., 40 Henderson Ave., 1125 Dorothy St., 416 N. Frederick St., 50 Centennial Drive, 805 Broadway, 1801 Big Bend Road, 710 Morgan Oak St., 2641 Hopper Road, 518 S. Benton St., 535 S. Benton St., 1220 S. Pacific St., 1010 Jefferson St., 16 Henderson Ave., 807 Maple St., 1108 William St., 504 S. Frederick St., 1515 Independence St., 37 S. Benton St., 408 S. Hanover St., 1410 New Madrid St., 423 S. Frederick St., 2039 Brink St. and 2102 Big Bend Road.

While $125,000 is certainly not enough money to remove all of these structures, it's a start. Though some buildings need to be removed sooner than others, the city should exhaust all available options before assuming financial responsibility for demolition. However, these dilapidated and often unsafe buildings are a problem for neighborhoods. From fire and crime issues to redevelopment prospects and general quality of life, these structures become a breeding ground for serious problems.

This would be a smart use of one-time American Rescue Plan funds.