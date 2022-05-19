Today in History
Today is Thursday, May 19, the 139th day of 2022. There are 226 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 19, 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England's King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.
On this date:
In 1780, a mysterious darkness enveloped much of New England and part of Canada in the early afternoon.
In 1913, California Gov. Hiram Johnson signed the Webb-Hartley Law prohibiting "aliens ineligible to citizenship" from owning farm land, a measure targeting Asian immigrants, particularly Japanese.
In 1920, ten people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small "company town" in West Virginia.
In 1921, Congress passed, and President Warren G. Harding signed, the Emergency Quota Act, which established national quotas for immigrants.
In 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country's full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944, as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).
In 1962, film star Marilyn Monroe sang "Happy Birthday to You" to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York's Madison Square Garden.
In 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)
In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.
In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.
In 2003, WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.
In 2018, Britain's Prince Harry wed American actress Meghan Markle in a service that reflected Harry's royal heritage and his bride's biracial roots, as well as their shared commitment to put a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.
In 2020, a Trump administration policy of quickly expelling most migrants stopped along the border because of the COVID-19 pandemic was indefinitely extended.
Ten years ago: Chen Guangcheng, a blind Chinese legal activist, was hurriedly taken from a hospital and put on a plane for the United States, closing a nearly monthlong diplomatic tussle that had tested U.S.-China relations.
Five years ago: Sweden dropped a rape investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who remained holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London to avoid arrest and possible extradition to the United States to face charges stemming from the publication of thousands of pages of classified documents. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career, pleaded guilty in Manhattan to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl. (Weiner received a 21-month prison sentence.) Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani trounced a hard-line challenger to secure reelection.
One year ago: The House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to the Senate. (Senate Republicans would block creation of the panel.) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation.
Today's Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 87. Actor James Fox is 83. Actor Nancy Kwan is 83. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 77. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 73. Singer-actor Grace Jones is 71. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 68. Actor Steven Ford is 66. Actor Toni Lewis is 62. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 60. Actor Polly Walker is 56. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 52. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 51. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 50. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 49. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: "Real Housewives of Atlanta") is 44. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 43. Actor Drew Fuller is 42. Actor-comedian Michael Che (chay) (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 39. Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 39. Actor Eric Lloyd is 36. Pop singer Sam Smith is 30. Actor Nolan Lyons is 21.
-
Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies2Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...
-
Local lawmakers supportive of higher salaries for new teachersCheck off as "accomplished" one of Gov. Mike Parson's key legislative priorities outlined in his 2022 State of the State address raising the minimum salary for Missouri teaches to $38,000 annually. On May 6, House lawmakers voted 138-10 to...
-
Far from home, SEMO graduate gains recognition through art1Southeast Missouri State University graduate and former Scott County resident Liz Richter stepped from small-town obscurity directly into the limelight this past weekend. The up-and-coming artist was featured in an HGTV "Home Town Kickstart" episode...
-
Regions gas prices continue rise1With Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff of summer driving fast approaching, the price at the pump has leaped. The national average Wednesday for unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, is now $4.567, while in Missouri -- boasting the third-lowest...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 16 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Cape Girardeau to host Midwest Conference on the Unknown2From Aug. 5 to 7, Cape Girardeau will host a Midwest Conference on the Unknown at the Drury Conference Center. Local UFO expert Michael Huntington, a 45-year veteran of unexplained phenomena, said he hopes the conference will be the first of what...
-
Visit Cape organization to host city's Juneteenth celebration3Organizers from Visit Cape will hold a celebration of humanity and unity to honor Juneteenth on June 18 at Iver's Square -- Juneteenth: Doin' it Together. Executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Brenda Newbern said...
-
Historic Jackson water tower reaches landmark statusThe Depression-era water tank at Eastview Street and Sawyer Lane in Jackson, reportedly America's oldest water tower constructed of all welded steel and still in use, has been designated a "water landmark." Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works...
-
Officials say project to ease 177 flooding to finish in Nov.2Work is continuing to alleviate flooding along a mile-long section of Highway 177 on the northeastern edge of Cape Girardeau. Kevin Plott, an engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said the project will ultimately raise the roadway....
-
Cape Martial Arts hosts Tuesday health fairReady to talk health are Stacy Skidmore, left, Christy Sprengle, middle, and Dotty Golson at the Cape Girardeau County Public Heath Center booth at Tuesday's Cape Health Fair hosted by Cape Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau. The health fair featured...
-
Smoke detector campaign takes place in south Cape GirardeauA simple device, powered by a 9-volt battery, can help keep a family alive in case of fire. This message was carried to south Cape Girardeau Saturday in physical form as American Red Cross volunteers partnered with Cape Girardeau's not-for-profit...
-
-
North West End street, sidewalk, stormwater project to begin soon in CapeImprovements to North West End Boulevard were the main topic at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday. Council members approved the North West End Boulevard project, which will include improvements to portions of the street, curb and...
-
ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...
-
Cape Girardeau County seeks grant for planned EMA buildingPlans for a climate-controlled and secure building to house Cape Girardeau County's emergency management agency (EMA) and consolidate its various equipment in one location moved a step closer Monday as county commissioners agreed to apply for a...
-
Ebb and Flow to host fundraiser for Mac's Mission on SaturdayEbb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau will host live music, drinks and a canine cause Saturday. The event Ebb Jams: Music for Mac will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will...
-
Cape Girardeau County awards $2 million paving contract, costs significantly up8The cost of asphalt paving has risen significantly in the past year and Cape Girardeau Countys commissioners, as a result, will not be able to overlay as many county roads as originally intended. ...
-
-
Oak Ridge High School brings home awards for helping students with financial aid1Oak Ridge High School was honored this week for its excellence in enrolling students with the federal financial aid program, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Within the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge, Oak Ridge won for Most Improved and...
-
Board of Governors moves to approve curriculum changes, Honors House changes; discusses Houck stadium design11The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday. ...
-
Scott County District approves sale of $6.5M in bondsBENTON, Mo. The Scott County "Kelly" School Board at its regular meeting May 10 approved the sale of a $6.5 million general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis. "We appreciate the strong vote of...
-
-
Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri3For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA. Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in...
-
Early hot temps to subside, official saysOn Wednesday, temperatures surpassed 90 degrees in Cape Girardeau. According to the National Weather Service, it was the earliest 90-degree day since 2012; not just for Cape Girardeau, but also for other cities in the region. Sean Poulos of the...
-
Suspect in custody after shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tyler Rowe, at 9:10 a.m. officers received a report of a subject from one vehicle...
-
Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members release concept renderings of new terminal11Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
-
SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner7Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...
-
Southeast Missouri to get new area code welcome 2351Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay"...
-
Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff7The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday...
-
Chance encounter by Mississippi River leads to woman sharing father's final wish3"So, what do you do with your photographs?" A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the...
-
Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula13The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores. "We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade...
-
Cape County deputy involved in shooting incident4A Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Sheriffs Office, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 north of Cape...