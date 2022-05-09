*Menu
Voice for Life Contest Winner

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Monday, May 9, 2022
Chloe Caudle poses with Bishop Edward Rice at the Voice for Life awards assembly.

Chloe Caudle of Guardian Angel School in Oran won first place for the 2nd grade coloring contest sponsored by the Voice for Life. She went to Old St. Vincent's Church on Wednesday, May 4 to receive her award from Bishop Edward Rice. Owen Morrison (1st grade) and Amelia Kyle (Kindergarten) each won honorable mention for the coloring contest in their grades. Congratulations Chloe, Owen, and Amelia!!

Chloe Caudle receives her award from Bishop Edward Rice for winning first place for the 2nd grade coloring contest. Also pictured are Virginia Sander & Donna Anderson (Voice for Life representatives) and Deacon Rob Huff (Superintendant of Catholic Schools of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese).

