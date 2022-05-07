Broadway Pharmacy adds art to downtown Cape Girardeau

Submitted

Broadway Pharmacy located in downtown Cape Girardeau is bringing a new piece of art to the corner of Broadway and Sprigg Street. The sculpture, titled "Ciconia," meaning "The Crane," was created by student artist Melanie Reichert from Southeast Missouri State University along with support from a Broadway Pharmacy Student Art Sculpture Grant.

"Ciconia" was constructed by using hydraulic and manual shear along with MIG welding equipment. The various material mediums such as cold-rolled steel, bar and rod, welding wire, chain and hanging piece were used to create this one-of-a-kind juxtaposition piece.

This art piece will be on display for one year. Broadway Pharmacy has supported a student grant in conjunction with Chris Wubbena, MFA professor of Arts and Design at SEMO. Broadway Pharmacy owner, Lee Schlitt, said, "The pharmacy is excited to continue our support of students at Southeast Missouri State University for the seventh consecutive year through this grant. Each year we are impressed with the design and talent exhibited and are proud to show-case Melanie's unique piece beside the pharmacy."