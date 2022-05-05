*Menu
JHS Junior commits to Lindenwood University

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Sue Kellett
Thursday, May 5, 2022

Gage Kellett, a Junior at Jackson High School, recently signed a Letter of Intent to attend Lindenwood University following graduation and be a part of their Archery program. Gage has won several national and state archery championships in recent years. Pictured with Gage are Laura Kellett, Patrick Kellett, Sue Kellett, as well as Derek Schaub, archery coach for Lindenwood.

