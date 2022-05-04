Local Branch Team Qualifies for Edward Jones' Premier Recognition Conference

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Cheryl Mothes and her branch team members, Tracy Hillman and Kayla Droege, recently qualified for Edward Jones' premier recognition conference, the Drucker Council, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 75 of the most successful branch teams from the firm's more than 15,000. The event will be held in Phoenix on May 10-11.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with firm leaders and one another, sharing ideas and feedback on how the firm can continue to grow its impact for its clients, colleagues and the communities it serves.

"Our Drucker Council attendees exemplify what it means to be purpose driven, setting the standard for excellence and building successful practices based on deep personal relationships. The work they do is making a tremendous impact for their clients and in their communities," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's recognition events. "As a firm entering our second 100 years of business, we continue to focus on creating value for those we serve, with our purpose as our foundation: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."

The conference is named after legendary business guru the late Peter Drucker, a longtime consultant to Edward Jones.

"We are incredibly honored that our team has qualified for the Drucker Council and can collaborate with our leaders and colleagues," Mothes said. "But the real honor is knowing our clients have placed their trust in us as we partner with them to help them realize the lives they envision for themselves and their families."

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.