National Day of Prayer is important for our community, nation

Editorial

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day set aside on the first Thursday in May when Christians gather for personal repentance and to seek God's wisdom for our leaders and families.

The history of the Day of Prayer dates back to 1952 when Congress passed a joint resolution. It was signed by then-President Harry S. Truman. The law was amended and established as the first Thursday in May in 1988 during the Reagan administration.

Requests for prayer go back much further though. In 1775, the Continental Congress called on the colonies to pray, asking the Almighty for wisdom as a young nation was on the cusp of forming. President Abraham Lincoln issued his own proclamation for prayer and fasting in 1863. According to the National Day of Prayer website, every U.S. president has issued a National Day of Prayer proclamation since 1952.

Locally, there will be events to mark the day with a noon gathering at Gateway Church on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Local leaders will offer prayers for our community, state and nation. Former astronaut Charles Duke, who spoke at the 1995 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in Cape Girardeau, will deliver a keynote address. Duke's speech will be delivered virtually, though the event itself will be in-person.

At 6 p.m. Thursday a gathering will be held at Lynwood Church in Cape Girardeau. This event rotates each year between Lynwood, Cape First Church and La Croix Church. The hourlong service will feature music by the worship teams from the three churches and prayers from area pastors.

There's no question our country and the world need prayer. Certainly the people of Ukraine continue to be on our minds as turmoil continues with nearby Russia. But even closer to home, our communities and state need prayer. We believe prayer changes things. Though prayer should be part of our daily lives, the National Day of Prayer is a good opportunity to collectively gather and seek the Almighty's divine wisdom, provision and peace.