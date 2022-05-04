News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-4-22
Lord Jesus, we lift up your name in praise, for you are our eternal God. Amen.
More to explore
National Day of Prayer events to be held Wednesday, Thursday in Cape GirardeauThree events Wednesday and Thursday will mark this year's National Day of Prayer. The seventh annual SEMO Power of Praying Women Prayer Breakfast will be held today at Centenary United Methodist Church, at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors...
State will ease gas tax rebate processWayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's Department of Revenue director, says motorists will not need to provide documentation when filing for a gas tax refund beginning July 1. "That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork...
Libraries' summer reading program to begin in JuneThe six branches of Riverside Regional Library will be participating in "Oceans of Possibilities," a summer reading program. The system's Southeast Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties will begin the program in June as part...
SEMO set to Celebrate the Arts at River CampusThe second annual Celebrate the Arts event is a public showcase of the different types of art forms produced by the students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Celebrate the Arts will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at...
Fewer Missourians with quake coverage in high-risk New Madrid zoneMissouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) reported this week a new historic low for the region known as New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). DCI officials said Monday insurance coverage in Missouri's highest risk location has fallen by nearly...
Stop signs, new license plate reader to be installed in Cape Girardeau4Drivers in Cape Girardeau will see new installations of stop signs throughout the city in the near future, and the police department will have upgraded technology to investigate violent crimes. City Council members heard from multiple officials at...
573 area code reaching 'exhaustion' stage1In 1996, area code 573 including residents in Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri was put into service when area code 314 began to run out of available telephone numbers because of cellular phones, fax machines, computer modems and...
Jackson rejects new home babysitting ordinance; OKs $2 million pump station projectBy a 7-1 vote, with newly seated Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh the lone lawmaker in support, the City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to decline making a change to Chapter 65 of the municipal zoning code regarding the maximum number of children...
Route BB in Cape County reduced for culvert replacement; Route BB in Cape County to close for drainage work; Shoulder work to reduce Route B in Cape CountyRoute BB in Cape Girardeau County, between county roads 478 and 481, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the work began Monday and will continue through...
Illinois woman found guilty of murderAn Alexander County, Illinois, jury found a woman guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death Friday. Information from Illinois State Police said the jury convicted Mary Davis, 68, of Carbondale, Illinois, of killing Tomie...
Two injured in ATV crash near FruitlandTwo people sustained injuries described as "serious" in an ATV crash near Fruitland. A state Highway Patrol report states the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 177, 6 miles west of Fruitland. A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau male was...
Jackson woman injured when struck by pickup2A Jackson woman was hurt Saturday after being struck by a truck. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Meagan Pulliam, 30, was struck by a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Madison Schoolfield, 19, of Bismark, Missouri, on Sandy Drive, 1 mile north of...
Cape woman arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Erika Miller, 50, was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday and taken to the county jail, where she...
St. Louis man arrested in Stoddard Co.A St. Louis man was arrested Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated in Stoddard County, Missouri. A state Highway Patrol report states Derius Robinson, 32, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated,...
Jackson grad lives his 'dream' with top pro golfer Bubba Watson1When golfer Bubba Watson walked off the last green of the Masters Tournament on April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, just over three weeks ago, in which the Floridian carded a four-day total of 7-over-par 295 to finish in a tie for 39th place trailing...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76NASHVILLE, Tenn. Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death Saturday in a statement provided...
Game on: Cape junior high students rank well in esport national tournamentCape Girardeau Central Junior High students continue to place well in national esports competitions. Thursday evening, the students participated in a nationally ranked championship by playing video games at school. The tournament was one of more...
Cape woman loses almost 140 pounds and counting after family health battles7After Terri Leist's father, Nick band director at Jackson High School for 30 years passed away in 2015 at the age of 75 from an enlarged heart, she made the decision to drop her weight so she did not face the same fate. She has now lost almost...
Jackson prepares for bridge replacement projectEmployees with City of Jackson's electric department work Thursday on a newly-installed utility pole one of two the city put up earlier last week in preparation for the upcoming West Mary Street Bridge Replacement Project, which is anticipated to...
New Cape Girardeau County grocery opensMarket at the Pines, 2146 County Road 330 in Jackson, a specialty grocery store, opened April 23. "We are excited to bring this store to the Jackson area. It's been something I've wanted to do for several years," said Teresa Meier. Market at the...
Firms in initial bidding for Cape Girardeau County EMA center1Two companies, one of them local, are interested in helping build a projected new Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency center, responding to the county commission's call for a request for qualifications for the proposed project. n Dille...
Project Andrew calls men to Catholic priesthoodCape Girardeau's St. Vincent dePaul Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, will host a RSVP-required dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in learning more about the Roman Catholic priesthood. Edward M. Rice, resident bishop since 2016 of Cape...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 18 Public hearing n Hearing...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-2-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n National Historic Preservation Month Proclamation -- Members of the Historic Preservation Commission n Local Government Week 2022 Proclamation -- City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin...
Local News 4/29/22A+ scholarship program use varies by institution typeCan students enrolled at Cape College Center and Cape Girardeau School District's Career and Technology Center take advantage of the state's A+ scholarship program? Yes and no. The A+ program fills financial aid gaps for those who meet eligibility...
Local News 4/29/22Road fatalities trending up markedly in Southeast Missouri6Figures released by Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Southeast District No. 7 show 36 fatalities have been recorded on state roadways this year as of April 17, a 33% hike over the same period in 2021. The death toll in the 25-county...
'Fired up' Sen. Thompson Rehder defends 'yes' vote on food stamp bill18State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) voted with five other Republicans earlier this week in a bipartisan vote to OK Democratic-introduced legislation to set up a "Restaurant Meals Program" as part of the Supplemental Nutrition...
Cape school district pushes for educational options, cost reduction at college center2Evolving educational needs and a seven-figure annual cost prompted the landlord of Cape College Center to end the enabling agreement, according to a letter sent to the three institutions of higher learning affiliated with the center. Neil Glass,...
Most read 4/26/22Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO student4A person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill. Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University...