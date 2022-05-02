Sunday, May 1 was a very important date for seven 2nd grade Oran children. This was the day that they made their First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church. There was a combination of three students from Guardian Angel School, taught by Mrs. Michelle Priggel; three from PSR classes, taught by Mrs. Pat Moore; and one whom was home schooled by his mother. All were prepared and ready to take the next step in their sacramental journey.

The four beautifully dressed little girls and three handsome young boys in suits made their way down the center aisle of Guardian Angel Church, followed by Father Joseph Kelly and the two servers. It was a beautiful Mass, with the seven children lectoring, reciting the Prayers of the Faithful, and carrying up the Eucharistic hosts and wine during the offertory.

The children who received the sacrament were: Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel and Kambrie Seabaugh of Guardian Angel School; Easton Pobst, Bristol Schaefer and Gunner Urhahn of the PSR class; and Ambrose Riley, whom was home schooled.

The Guardian Angel Church family congratulates all of you on receiving this precious sacrament. This day is the first of many days over the rest of your life to receive this sacrament.