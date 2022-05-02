*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Cape Noon Optimist Club

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Dave Cantrell, Cape Noon Optimist Club, Community Outreach Coordinator
Monday, May 2, 2022
Cape Noon Optimist presenting check donation to CAP Squadron MO-127 Commander, Capt. Christina Ragain. Civil Air Patrol has 3 missions: the Cadet Program, Aerospace Education, and Emergency Services. The Cadet Program teaches cadets (ages 12-21) about leadership, character, physical fitness, and Aerospace (including STEM and Cyber). We strive to increase Aerospace Education in our communities by providing orientation flights in single engine powered airplanes or gliders for Civil Air Patrol Cadets and Air Force ROTC/JROTC Cadets, monthly activities for cadets during squadron meetings, presentations at local schools, and providing local teachers access to STEM kits through a special membership program. Civil Air Patrol has ground and air resources and teams that perform emergency services for federal, state, and local agencies. Learn more about our squadron and Civil Air Patrol at trailoftears.cap.gov.

Cape Noon Optimist Club is an organization whose sole purpose is to support the youth of our community. To develop optimism as a philosophy of life utilizing the tenets of the Optimist Creed; to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs; to inspire respect for the law; to promote patriotism and work for international accord and friendship among all people; to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of ones self in service to others will advance the well-being of humankind, community life and the world. Check us out on FB and at https://www.capenoonoptimist.org.

Cape Noon Optimist presenting check donation to Becky Simpher, Senior Program Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri (BBBSEMO). BBBSEMO serves youth and community since 1914. With over 1,400 active matches in its one-to-one mentoring program, youth outcomes are improved. Its one-to-many initiatives broaden the scope of service and include the ABCToday initiative in 19 schools; its Big Futures program serving alumni Littles ages 18-25; and its community-gathering space at Anew. The agency supports children and families in St. Louis City and County; St. Charles and Jefferson Counties; and Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is a proud member of the United Way. For more information, contact Miya Norfleet (email - media@bbbsemo.org, phone - 314-255-3444) or visit www.bbbsemo.org

Comments