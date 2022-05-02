County sales tax numbers continue to grow year-over-year

Editorial

Despite some of the negative national economic news around inflation and challenges for employers in finding workers, issues that also impact individual consumers and businesses here, there is some good news to report on our local economy. Cape Girardeau County continues to see a positive trend in general sale tax revenue year-over-year in all four funds monitored by the county's treasurer.

General sales tax revenue in April totaled $715,762.80, which is up 14.18% from the same month the year prior. And year-to-date, the revenue totals $2,886,160.22. That's up about 10% compared to the same period in 2021. According to recent reporting in this newspaper, that's the strongest collection in the fund for the first four months of the year since 2017.

Proposition One revenue, which primarily funds road and bridge projects, totaled $715,764.25 for April  up 9.9% from April 2021.

The law enforcement public safety tax totaled $714,563.21 in April, up 15.86% from April 2021.

And the county use tax on items purchased out-of-state and online totaled $240,009.75 for April, which was up 13.3% from April 2021.

It's good to see the trendline continue for a strong local retail environment.