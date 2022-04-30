News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-1-22
O Father God, thank you that we may lay our burdens at your feet. Amen.
More to explore
-
Firms in initial bidding for Cape Girardeau County EMA center1Two companies, one of them local, are interested in helping build a projected new Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency center, responding to the county commission's call for a request for qualifications for the proposed project. n Dille...
-
Project Andrew calls men to Catholic priesthoodCape Girardeau's St. Vincent dePaul Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, will host a RSVP-required dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in learning more about the Roman Catholic priesthood. Edward M. Rice, resident bishop since 2016 of Cape...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 18 Public hearing n Hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-2-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n National Historic Preservation Month Proclamation -- Members of the Historic Preservation Commission n Local Government Week 2022 Proclamation -- City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin...
-
-
A+ scholarship program use varies by institution typeCan students enrolled at Cape College Center and Cape Girardeau School District's Career and Technology Center take advantage of the state's A+ scholarship program? Yes and no. The A+ program fills financial aid gaps for those who meet eligibility...
-
Road fatalities trending up markedly in Southeast Missouri4Figures released by Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Southeast District No. 7 show 36 fatalities have been recorded on state roadways this year as of April 17, a 33% hike over the same period in 2021. The death toll in the 25-county...
-
Condemnation process for buildings is lengthy, costly5The demolition process for a condemned building can take up to 310 days in Cape Girardeau, depending on the compliance of the homeowner. A basic structure costs around $10,000 to demolish and a larger building, such as the former Broadway Theatre,...
-
Tunes at Twilight concert series returning to Ivers Square in MayTunes at Twilight, a free outdoor Friday night concert series, resumes its spring season at 7 p.m. May 13 in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event had been moved to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus during construction...
-
Two-headed snake nearing 17th birthday at Cape centerThe two-headed black rat snake at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center was active Wednesday, more than a decade after it arrived. The snake, technically speaking, is two sister snakes conjoined at birth. They are set to celebrate their 17th...
-
-
'Fired up' Sen. Thompson Rehder defends 'yes' vote on food stamp bill18State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) voted with five other Republicans earlier this week in a bipartisan vote to OK Democratic-introduced legislation to set up a "Restaurant Meals Program" as part of the Supplemental Nutrition...
-
Cape school district pushes for educational options, cost reduction at college center2Evolving educational needs and a seven-figure annual cost prompted the landlord of Cape College Center to end the enabling agreement, according to a letter sent to the three institutions of higher learning affiliated with the center. Neil Glass,...
-
Jackson in Bloom blossoms again Saturday in uptownFor the eighth time since 2014, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold Jackson in Bloom, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along Main and High streets in the city. "It's a celebration of all things spring," said Uptown Jackson executive...
-
Library summer reading programs gearing up in areaSummer reading programs are now on the horizon, and in Southeast Missouri, they are set to begin in June. The yearly theme is set by Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), a not-for-profit organization that promotes literacy, education and...
-
-
Route W in Cape County to close for drainage work; Rehab work begins on Miner bridges; Route B in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacementRoute W in Cape County to close for drainage work Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 614 and County Road 616, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 25 n Approval of closed-session minutes of April 25 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this...
-
County health board welcomes Lewis, elects officers, COVID way downIn an uneventful meeting of Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees at Shawnee Park Center, new PHC member William Lewis was welcomed Tuesday following his April 5 election and board officers were elected. John Freeze was...
-
Area food bank receives healthy food grant for veteransSikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which plans to open a satellite facility in Jackson, has been awarded a $46,500 grant to continue a healthy food surplus program for veterans. In a news release, SEMO Food Bank said the money is...
-
Cape County Health Center ensures restaurants are 'up to par' with inspections3Restaurant managers may wince at the sight of a health inspector walking through the door, but the inspector's job is to make sure the diners of the establishment are safe from foodborne illnesses. Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Three adults, one juvenile arrested on gun possession charges in Charleston2CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Four Caruthersville, Missouri, teenagers were arrested on gun possession charges Saturday in Charleston. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, on Saturday evening an officer with Charleston DPS...
-
Patton man arrested for alleged injuries to childA Patton, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that involved injuries to a 1-year-old boy. According to a social media post from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham, Dalton Chapman (no age given) was...
-
Photo Gallery 4/27/22Cattlemen's Association hosts Farm Day at Flickerwood ArenaOn Wednesday the Missouri Cattlemen's Association hosted its annual Farm Day at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. Third graders and teachers from local schools attended the event to learn about aspects of farming including, forestry, animals, soil...
-
Local News 4/26/22City of Cape working on plan to demolish unsafe buildings9This story has been updated with a list of properties from the City of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau officials want to make the city a bit safer by demolishing unsafe and abandoned buildings. According to Cape Girardeau's city manager Kenny...
-
Local News 4/26/22Cape Riverfront Market to open first Saturday in May2Old Town Cape will launch the 2022 Cape Riverfront Market season next month on the same day as the 148th Kentucky Derby race. Accordingly, Old Town Cape is encouraging vendors to embellish their booths with a Derby Day theme May 7 as the six-month...
-
Most read 4/26/22Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO student4A person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill. Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University...
-
-
Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas sold, TJ's new owner3Jackson's TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is purchasing Bayou Bar & Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas TJ's announced last week on its Facebook page. Bayou said it will close 4 p.m. Saturday. "While we will be doing some updating and...
-
Cape Girardeau store has new ownersBlackbird Monogram and Gift, a store at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau has come under new ownership. Amber Prasanphanich and Jennifer Icaza-Gast purchased the 3-year-old store from Cole and Nikki Burton on April 3, who are...
-
Most read 4/23/22Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle3Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto. Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday...
-
Most read 4/23/22Commission sets deposit for old Cape Girardeau County courthouse bathroom use10Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson. "We've had several...