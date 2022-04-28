Knee pain: What is it?

Knee pain is very common, affecting approximately one in five people. With age, our cartilage, muscles, ligaments and tendons wear down. This deterioration can result in pain, instability and reduced range of motion. There are medical professionals who specialize in treating knee pain who can help restore function and improve quality of life.

What are common issues with the knee?

There are several reasons why knee pain would merit a trip to the doctor, including:

 Difficulty walking. This type of knee pain can negatively impact quality of life.

 Inability to hold weight. Difficulty bearing weight on the joint should be evaluated.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

 Knee instability. Knee instability refers to the knee buckling or giving way.

 Deformity of the joint. If a deformity is visibly present following an injury, seek medical attention.

 Less sensation. Loss of sensation can indicate a serious problem.

 Redness or swelling around the joint. Redness or swelling around the knee may indicate infection. Infections can spread to other parts of the body and result in severe complications, such as sepsis.

 Long-term pain or discomfort. Chronic pain is a serious condition to be addressed quickly.

 Pain that affects sleep. A good nights sleep is vital to our health.

 Reduced range of motion. Proper range of motion is essential to the normal function of the body.

The biggest issue with having knee pain is the loss of ability to do the things you love to do. We believe this reduces the quality of ones life and the value of their time.

Many treatment options are available, ranging from short-term improvement with potential long-term consequences such as medications, steroid injections and surgery. There are also treatment options available that allow for both short-term and long-term improvement, such as stem cell injections, regenerative medicine injections, joint mobility and soft tissue balance around the joint.

If you are experiencing symptoms, contact PC Medical Centers or your primary care physician for treatment options.