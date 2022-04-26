News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-26-22
O Lord Jesus, give us wisdom as we face the issues of the day. Amen.
City of Cape working on plan to demolish unsafe buildingsCape Girardeau officials want to make the city a bit safer by demolishing unsafe and abandoned buildings. According to Cape Girardeau's city manager Kenny Haskin, residents in the city often report illegal activities occurring in abandoned,...
Cape Riverfront Market to open first Saturday in MayOld Town Cape will launch the 2022 Cape Riverfront Market season next month on the same day as the 148th Kentucky Derby race. Accordingly, Old Town Cape is encouraging vendors to embellish their booths with a Derby Day theme May 7 as the six-month...
Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO studentA person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill. Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University...
Local school districts share similar cellphone policiesShould Missouri ban all student cellphone use in public schools? That was the question for Jamarcus Williams, principal at Charleston (Missouri) High School, who recently informed parents that school officials would confiscate any visible cellphone...
Dexter man sentenced to 20 years in prison in child enticement caseBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of enticement of a child in March. On Monday, Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Robert Cooper, 42,...
Dexter man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minorA Dexter, Missouri, man was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to the term by U.S. District Judge...
Local News 4/25/22Southeast TV/film professor Jim Dufek retiring after almost 40 years8Jim Dufek will leave behind a notable legacy when he retires from Southeast Missouri State University later this year. Dufek TV/film professor, production coordinator, Rose Theatre facilities coordinator and ESPN+ operations manager in SEMO's Mass...
Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle3Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto. Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday...
Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest1Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project. Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com. At...
Commission sets deposit for old Cape Girardeau County courthouse bathroom use10Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson. "We've had several...
All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10. In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were...
Rotary Club to host youth leadership summit SundayLocal Rotarians will honor students of academic excellence at an event Sunday. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau will hold their first leadership summit from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Century Casino-Cape Girardeau. The club will honor the...
Charleston man jailed on drug chargesSCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City, Missouri. On Monday, Scott City Police Officer Justin Bodendieck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment...
Man arrested after chase through hospitalAuthorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 21 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Dogwood-Azalea Festival offers activities, eventsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston's dogwoods and azaleas may be the stars of the annual four-day festival in their honor, but in addition to taking in the town's sights, there are many activities and events for all ages to enjoy this weekend. The 54th...
Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soonThe top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months. The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently...
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence plans first-time event SaturdaySoutheast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North. "It's our first time for this and we hope it...
United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling eventIndividuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event. The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South....
MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 9314Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due...
Lights, camera, action Fault Line Film Festival returns this weekend to SEMO campusThe Fault Line Film Festival is back this year and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The event is a film festival at which students from Southeast Missouri State University and other schools can submit...
SEMO center donates playground communication boards to local schools2Local students who have difficulty communicating verbally will get a little help expressing themselves thanks to a project by Southeast Missouri State University. SEMO's Center for Speech and Hearing raised $500 to create communication boards. The...
Most read 4/21/22Southern fried chicken and a side of humble pie, please6Last Friday I had a plan. It was as loose plan, but a plan nonetheless. My indecisive self had narrowed my eating exploration down to two locations of considerable distance. However, when I woke on Saturday morning I just wasn't feeling my usual...
Most read 4/20/22SEMO, Mineral Area directed to mediate territorial dispute12Officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College will have about a month to settle their differences with regard to higher education offerings in Cape Girardeau County, and if they cannot hammer out an agreement, a state...
Most read 4/19/22Kinder eyes first 100 days as new Cape Girardeau mayor3Ascending to be mayor of Cape Girardeau began a long time ago for Stacy Kinder. Kinder was sworn in Monday after winning the city's mayoral election April 4 over incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes. Her public service started in 2018. Kinder was elected...
City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions10Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for...
New Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center owners introduce themselves to communityKENNETT, Mo. Representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center which closed in June 2018 recently met with the hospital group and civic leaders to introduce and share information on the hospital...