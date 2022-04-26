B Magazine a strong publication

Letter to the Editor

The B Magazine inserted last week in our Southeast Missourian was one of the best, most informative, image building, positive pieces of material I have ever seen.

My congratulations to you and your staff for helping to bring our great City on the Cape to the front in such an attractive manner.

This type of publicity is never measurable for the positive impact it will have on our economy now and in the future. You do good work!

Doug Austin, Cape Girardeau