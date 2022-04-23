Guardian Angel School goes bowling

Submitted by Debbie Gaines

Since Catholic Schools Week, which occurred from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, ended with ice for Guardian Angel School in Oran, Missouri, a planned bowling trip was postponed until March 11. This annual event at West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau is a favorite activity for the students. They get to bowl two games and buy snacks at the snack bar. When the students returned to school, they were dismissed at noon to enjoy the rest of the day at home.