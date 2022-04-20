*Menu
Turkey Hunt

User-submitted story by Carolyn Campbell
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
One excited young man

Early morning Turkey Youth hunt gave Asher Dean Campbell his first Trophy Turkey. One excited young man along with dad, will never forget this day.

