Marines and family conduct Operation Chowhound

16 APR 2022

Operation Chowhound was a successful Mission!

The Military Order of the Devil Dogs, the honor society of the Marine Corps League along with the MODD Fleas organized a supply drop at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. The Marine Corps League, CPL. Mason O Yarbrough Detachment 1081 and their Auxiliary #426 assisted in Operation Chowhound. Food and supplies were collected and donated to a grateful staff and pet population.

Pictured are members of the Devil Dogs, Marine Corps League, MCL Auxiliary, MODD Fleas and family members along side Charlotte Craig, President of the Humane Society and employees of the shelter.