First State Community Bank: More than a bank to help with all your financial needs

A bank is much more than a building where you deposit your money and manage your bank accounts. Its also a place where you can build important relationships as you earn an income and build toward financial goals such as buying a home, investing and saving for retirement.

Although the basic features and services are more or less the same at every bank, theres a big difference between the service and experience you enjoy at First State Community Bank.

If youve never been a customer at FSCB, you might not realize what our type of bank has to offer in terms of its customer perks.

Besides covering your basic banking needs, we offer two sister companies.

First State Financial Management provides financial managers to help you plan for your financial future, while First State Insurance Agency can help you with home, auto and business insurance.

When youre ready to start that dream business, our business services team is ready to help you make that dream a reality.

At First State Community Bank, community is in everything we do. Our emphasis is on building and maintaining strong relationships, which gives you a better banking experience and better support and resources as you work toward financial goals.

First State Insurance Agency products are: not a deposit, not FDIC insured, not insured by any federal government agency, not bank guaranteed and may decrease in value.

First State Financial Management is a subsidiary of First State Community Bank; Securities and investment advisory services offered through NBC Securities, Inc, Member FINRA & SIPC No bank guarantee · Not FDIC insured · May lose value