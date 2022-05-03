The Bank of Missouri: 130-year commitment to strengthening the community through relationships

Why are you a community banker? The answer to that question is unanimous at The Bank of Missouri. Its the relationships.

When you think about a community banker, you envision images of attending Little League games, walking in a parade, The Bank of Missouri logo on a T-shirt supporting a charity, Dawn Dauer, chief banking officer at The Bank of Missouri, explained. These are the same people you helped purchase their first home, helped open savings accounts for their children, or helped start a business. Each one of these activities ties back to one thing, relationships.

Its more than just offering a great banking product or service. At the heart of every interaction, The Bank of Missouri strives to provide financial empowerment and trusted expertise to ensure customers maintain a path toward a secure financial future.

So what does this look like? Commercial loan officer Blake Lingle said you can typically find him out to lunch with a client, touring a business, or serving on the board of a nonprofit. He said its all about getting to know people, listening to what they care about most, discovering their pain points and in turn, aligning them with the team at The Bank of Missouri that is attuned to their needs and empowered to act on their behalf.

It allows the customer to do what theyre good at, Lingle said. They can exclusively focus on delivering the services or products they are passionate about, while fully trusting that they have a banking team behind them taking care of the rest, thats there for them when they have questions.

Its also about giving back. At The Bank of Missouri, employees are empowered to partner with organizations they are passionate about, and encouraged to get plugged in where they feel like they can make an impact in the community.

For Rachel Dreyer, regional treasury solutions officer, this means taking one hour a week to volunteer with the Perry County Task Force.

I am passionate about children, Dreyer said. I love that I am able to be a mentor for kids. Whether its a one-on-one conversation, or doing group activities, I enjoy being able to show up for these kids that just want a little more love and attention. Im thankful The Bank of Missouri gives me the flexibility to do that. I have the flexibility to be there for my community when and where its needed.

For more than 130 years, The Bank of Missouri has made it their business to strengthen the community, one relationship at a time. In an era where high-tech does not necessarily mean high touch, The Bank of Missouri remains committed to developing strong relationships and delivering the personalized service customers expect.

A strong community bank only exists with a strong community, said Jeff Hotop, community bank president in Cape Girardeau and Scott City. Its important that as bankers, were doing our part to help business owners, to help nonprofits, to help our customers. Not only do we provide them with the resources and tools they need to be successful and meet their financial goals, but also walk alongside them as their friend and neighbor.

With 29 locations across Missouri, and more than $2.8 billion in assets, The Bank of Missouri has built a legacy of being a partner you can count on. Find your financial partner at bankofmissouri.com/branches.