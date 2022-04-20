News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
City of Cape seeking applicants for fall Citizen Academy cohort
The City of Cape Girardeau is seeking applicants for its Citizen Academy, a program offered twice a year that guides participants through various aspects of city government and its services.
The program goes six to eight weeks with each weekly session lasting two hours. Participants tour city facilities and meet some of the key individuals in city government.
"It's good to know how the city operates, because so much of what matters to people at that neighborhood level has to do with trash pickup, spring cleanups, safety and all the things that we go over when we meet with each of our departments," public information manager Nicolette Brennan said. "We hope to be both a recruitment and an inspiration tool to get people involved."
The program typically hosts about 20 participants, and the spring session is currently booked. The city is now recruiting applicants for its fall program, which will begin in September. Those interested can apply on the city's website, cityofcapegirardeau.org.
While this is a leadership program and the city does look at this as an opportunity to recruit individuals who may consider serving at some level, it's not exclusively about finding the next city council or advisory board member. Becoming more informed is much of the value. And having a more informed citizenry can pay dividends for our community.
This is one of the good things the City of Cape Girardeau does, and we encourage interested individuals to apply for the fall session.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (4/20/22)Powerful arguments to keep 'trans ed' out of schoolsSchool districts are embroiled in a battle over whether to teach children from kindergarten to third grade about being transgender. Advocates recommend teachers read their young students "Introducing Teddy," a book about a boy teddy bear who...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (4/18/22)Adult and Teen Challenge continues to help transform lives with the power of the GospelAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet last weekend at the Show Me Center with about 1,000 people on hand to hear testimonies of God's grace and raise money for the transformational program reaching many young men battling...
-
Biden can't shield us from 'billionaire tax' falloutOne of the most important lessons in tax policy is that the person who is handed the bill and sends the check to the taxman isn't necessarily the person shouldering the entire cost or even the bulk of the cost. A tax might first directly hit a few...
-
-
Generosity of spirit starts at home and supports us through hard timesAll relationships have their "Cell Block Tango" moments. You know, the song from the Broadway musical "Chicago." The song opens with poor Ernie, who likes to chew gum. No, not chew pop! "He had it coming ..." so the song goes. The pandemic has...
-
Column (4/16/22)Consumer financial protection gone awryThe crises of recent years tend to erase from memory those that preceded them. One, as you may recall, was the financial collapse of 2008 -- a collapse deemed by many as the worst since the Great Depression. That collapse swept into power a...
-
-
-
Column (4/14/22)Biden's welcome program for illegalsMillions of Americans are paying taxes this week. What worsens the pain is to see President Joe Biden spending our tax money on hotel stays, debit cards and cellphones for migrants illegally crossing the southern border. Biden is rolling out the...
-
Column (4/13/22)France's election shows how political parties can fade awayPerhaps the most interesting thing about this weekend's French election isn't who won, but who lost -- and what it might mean for America. French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party won enough of the vote -- 27.8%...
-
Editorial (4/13/22)Editorial: Stacy Kinder will be next mayor of Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau has elected a new mayor in Stacy Kinder. The city councilwoman defeated incumbent Mayor Bob Fox in a municipal election that saw a stronger than normal voter turnout. Fox held an early lead on election night, but as returns came in,...
-
-
Editorial (4/11/22)SEMO is making a difference in the state, local economySoutheast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas recently presented at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee about a study showing the economic impact the university makes on the state. According to the study,...
-
Editorial (4/8/22)Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy WeekChristians around the world will celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, the final Sunday of Lent and the beginning of what is known as Holy Week. The Bible recounts how on Palm Sunday, Jesus entered Jerusalem, riding a colt as people greeted Him, palm...
-
Editorial (4/6/22)Opening reception this week for new sculptures in downtown CapeThere's a new lineup of sculptures along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, and an opening reception will be held Thursday evening to celebrate this year's display. "Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway...
-
Editorial (4/4/22)Popular TV, movie star to appear at SEMO this weekOver the last several weeks, students in several classes at Southeast Missouri State University have been watching the film "Georgia, Georgia." The screenplay was written by famed author, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Last week, a...
-
Editorial (4/1/22)Tuesday is Election Day; get out and voteTuesday is Election Day in Missouri, featuring races for many municipal and school board positions. In Southeast Missouri, there's no shortage of races to be determined with the contest for Cape Girardeau mayor leading the way. On the ballot are...
-
-
Editorial (3/30/22)Sewer project in Cape is wise use of ARP fundsCape Girardeau has some funds available from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and city leaders, following council approval last summer, have decided to put a portion toward fixing a problem with the sewer system. A study from 2015 revealed several...
-
Editorial (3/29/22)James Reynolds House Foundation celebrates renovation of historic Cape Girardeau homeOne of Cape Girardeau's historic homes previously in disrepair has been renovated by a local group with plans to rent the space for special events. Built in 1857, the Reynolds House is located at 623 N. Main St. According to a recent Southeast...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.