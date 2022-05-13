The top 3 things to consider before a website rebuild

As someone who builds his fair share of websites, I spend a lot of time talking with people who are thinking about an upgrade. Many of these conversations start with, Ive been thinking about building a new website. Can you work up a proposal?

Beyond the obvious, Yes! Of course I can, I wanted to shine a light on three questions that I always ask folks who are looking to upgrade their website.

1. What would a new website do that your current website isnt? I love this question because it gets the wheels turning. Many people want a better looking website, and thats terrific, but how will the new website better serve your business? Maybe you have a branding issue and a new design is all you need, but maybe your website could be doing more. Dig deep.

2. What goals are you pursuing in your business and how might a new website help you achieve those goals? With technology being what it is today, we can achieve more functionality for fewer dollars than in years past. The skys the limit, and it may not cost as much as you think. Seriously, lay it on me.

3. How will you drive traffic to your website? This question is arguably the most important one. I see so many businesses spend too much of their hard-earned money on an expensive website and leave little, if any, for driving traffic. Some goals call for organic SEO while others would benefit from digital ads. Believe it or not, the marketing strategy could change the website build. Lets begin with the end in mind.

Whether you have the answers or not, I would love to explore your goals together and come up with a winning strategy for your business. Reach out at bandbmedia.com.