Lutheran Home continues to innovate to provide first-class experience for residents

Nursing homes have always had to exist in an ever-changing industry; however, the last two years have brought more change than ever.

COVID has forever changed the health care industry, but it has also created a unique opportunity to be innovative in how we care for our residents, said Teresa Brown RN, chief operating officer of the Lutheran Home Health Center. Im very proud of how our team rose to that challenge.

What started 50 years ago as a 60-bed nursing home has grown to 274 skilled beds, plus units catering to special needs such as memory care and Providence Place, an outstanding rehab to home unit.

The 36-acre campus offers the complete spectrum of Christian care with independent living, assisted living, skilled care, home health and hospice and outpatient therapy.

Even though COVID complicated many operational procedures, the Lutheran Home staff pulled together.

It made us think smarter and made us push when we wished to give up, Brown said. The last two years have stretched our imaginations, our creativity, and our fortitude beyond anything before.

With tenacity and courage in these uncertain times, continuing to show up each day is proof of their dedication and love for their residents.

I am privileged to work with this team, Brown said. And I applaud them for carrying the Lutheran Home as we maneuver these unprecedented times.