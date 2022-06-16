Presort, Inc. purchases Capes PDQ Quality Printing

Presort, Inc., a direct mail and printing company, has purchased PDQ Quality Printing in Cape Girardeau.

The acquisition of PDQ is more than Presort merely expanding its operations in Southeast Missouri, said Jeromy Fritz, co-owner and president of Presort. The company is also carrying on the four decades of experience and trust built up by former PDQ owners, Raymond and Cathy LeGrand.

Its a responsibility to the community that Presort does not take lightly, Fritz said. We plan to continue to operate the same way, out of the same location, with the same great service and pricing that Raymond and Cathy have been offering for years.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

Since 1981, PDQ Printing has been a key member of the business community, designing business cards, letterhead, and tri-fold brochures for other companies  big and small.

Fritz promises that focus on personalized service will continue under Mark Evans, PDQ general manager.

It has been a great process watching our PDQ team as it grows, while integrating the company into our overall corporate strategy, Fritz said.

Presort has been a member of the Southeast Missouri community since opening Presort South, its direct-mail marketing location, in 2018. Purchasing and remodeling the location on S. Plaza Way has allowed Presort to pair the decades of experience of PDQs staff with up-to-date printing technology.

Staying diversified and relevant while reinvesting in our company has been very important to our success, Fritz said.

Presort was awarded the Better Business Bureau Torch award in 2020 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.

We have built an incredible team with a lot of experience, and it is great to acknowledge their hard work and dedication, Fritz said. It is important to do business with like-minded business leaders that value integrity in business and in the community.