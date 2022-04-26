Cuba Financial Group expands with groundbreaking of new office

In 2021, Tyler Cuba was recognized in the Top Advisors Under 40 by Cetera Financial Group. This year, Cuba Financial Group broke ground on their new Cape Girardeau office at the corner of Mount Auburn and Independence.

Our new office will allow us to expand and continue to provide our clients with the best client experience and cutting-edge technology. Cuba said.

Richard Cuba, Tylers father, started Cuba Financial in 1983. After implementing a financial plan for his own family, Richard realized this process was a vital part to the long-term financial success of families in the Cape Girardeau community. He decided to leave his management position at Procter and Gamble and began meeting local clients in an upstairs bedroom in his family home.

From those humble beginnings, Cuba Financial Group has evolved into a regional firm advising clients across more than 15 states and being recognized as one of the top advisor practices annually. In 2009, Tyler joined the firm and is now responsible for the day-to-day operations and leads the advisory team as CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor.

We take great pride in simplifying the financial lives of our clients, Cuba said. Strategizing ways to help them efficiently grow, protect and distribute their wealth.

Hanging on their office wall is a constant reminder of the mission of Cuba Financial Group. The handwritten financial plan Richard put together for his family in 1982 is still a perfect reflection of the guiding principles of Cuba Financial Group today: Live Purposefully, Work Diligently and Give Generously.

We believe it all serves a higher purpose and power, Cuba said. Helping create and maintain a vibrant community gives everyone the opportunity to find and, ultimately fulfill, their own purpose, perpetuating long-term success for all.