Plaza Tire Service continues to grow and expand

Since 1963, Plaza Tire Service has been a fixture in the Cape Girardeau community. From its early days as a combination car wash/tire shop to its current focus on tires and maintenance, the company has grown to become a leader in its industry.

Its been almost 59 years since we started business in Cape Girardeau, said Mark Rhodes of Plaza Tire Service. In that time, Plaza Tire Service has grown to serve customers in four states. Those stores are stocked through our warehouse and distribution center located right here in Cape Girardeau. We are proud to be part of this community.

With a focus on outstanding customer service, the largest selection of in-stock tires and the lowest prices, Plaza Tire Service continues to grow. Today there are 71 locations with new stores planned for this year.