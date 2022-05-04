Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners picks up 2 national awards following 2020 merger

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners have tons of tractors. SNP says they have what their customers need even with the current equipment shortage.

Just because you may not see it sitting at our Scott City location, we can probably get it for you at one of our other 26 locations, said Jeff Dunlap, retail manager at the Scott City dealership.

Two family-owned John Deere dealership organizations merged in 2020 to become Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners. They are now two-time award winners.

Having won both the 2021 Farm Equipment Dealership of the Year from Farm Equipment Magazine and the 2021 John Deere Aftermarket Achievers Award, they achieved top rank in the nation in parts and service across the country for John Deere dealers.

With 27 locations across Missouri and Illinois and more than 600 employees across the region, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners are proud to serve all types of customers.

They also stock the largest parts inventory in the area, have parts runs between locations, and drop boxes for easy pick up.

You have a ton of jobs to finish, Dunlap said. SN Partners will be behind you every step of the way with a full line of John Deere equipment, parts, and service.