Saxony Lutheran High School preparing for the future

Saxony Lutheran High School is located on a beautiful 40-acre campus outside of Jackson. Since opening its doors in 1999, the school is proud to celebrate over 22 years of academic and athletic success with more than 800 graduates.

Saxony Lutheran High School offers a well-rounded high school experience for its student Crusaders. Students are encouraged to participate in the competitive academic program, athletics, along with many clubs and organizations  including FFA and an Esports club.

In 2021, a state-of-the-art track and field complex was added to the campus. Plans are being developed to add an auditorium, agriculture building, and additional gym space. All additions are put in place to enhance the students school experience while continuing our mission of Sharing Christ Shaping Lives.

Saxony is proud to have seven National Merit Scholarship Finalists since 2015. Also, the 2022 SEMO Regional Science Fair Overall winner is a Saxony student.

The graduates are more than prepared and ready to succeed once they complete their education at Saxony. Since 2019, $1 million in scholarship money has been awarded to Saxony students.

The overall success experienced in the school is a testament to the students, their families and the faculty.