Cape Girardeau Public Library celebrates 100 years of service

Need a pan to bake a cake for your moms birthday? How about a telescope to view the next lunar eclipse? Or maybe you need to get your passport renewed so you can fly to Paris where you want to play a ukulele while proposing to your girlfriend? Believe it or not, you can get all these things  yes, even the ukulele  at the library.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library offers so many things that librarians in 1922 couldnt even have imagined. Items to borrow. Experiences to enjoy. And yes, they also have books.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library has served the community as a treasured institution for the past 100 years, said library director Katie Hill Earnhart.

On June 15, the library will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an Open House from 4:30 to 7 p.m. They are offering special edition centennial-themed library cards for free while supplies last.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library continues to be a source of pride for our community, Earnhart said. And Im honored to be a part of that tradition,

Library staff encourages the community to join the tradition and nurture a love of reading and a lifelong pursuit of knowledge.