Innovative Supply to open new Jackson storefront

Innovative Supply, a local janitorial and industrial supply company, is celebrating the opening of their new storefront in Jackson this spring.

The business started in 1994 as a supplier of industrial cleaning supplies to businesses in Southeast Missouri and the surrounding areas.

We started out with a card table and an 800 number, said Tim McDowell, co-owner with his wife Susan, of Innovative Supply. We now house all stock and supplies in our main warehouse, as well as a fully stocked store open to the public.

Family-owned-and-operated by the McDowells and their three sons, Innovative Supply serves a wide range of customers from day cares and schools to medical offices and national manufacturers.

The McDowells believe its important their customers can put a face to the name of their supplier.

Were the same guy all the way through  from sale to delivery, McDowell said. Were proud of our commitment to customer service and quality products.