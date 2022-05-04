SoutheastHEALTH outlines a year of progress for health system, region

Throughout its history, SoutheastHEALTH has proven to be a uniquely resilient organization. After a challenging two years, the health system celebrates the strength and vitality that carried the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and has positioned it on the brink of an exceptionally promising future.

Major expansion, new services

Nowhere is that promise more evident than its new 70,000 square foot building that will house the Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Southeast Womens Integrated Health Services. Located on Southeasts rapidly expanding west campus, the multi-phase project is the largest in the history of SoutheastHEALTH and, when complete, will provide approximately 200 new jobs and a $50 million economic impact to the community. This expansion will carry SoutheastHEALTH into a new generation of healthcare.

The critical need for behavioral health services in Southeast Missouri  for both adults and adolescents  resulted in a partnership with Universal Health Services and the opening of Southeast Behavioral Hospital, which will also have a substantial positive economic impact locally and regionally.

Recognizing excellent healthcare

SoutheastHEALTHs commitment to providing excellent healthcare was validated with an array of national recognitions, including being named a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek and US News & World Report, a Hospice Honors recipient and earning heart failure and heart attack care accolades by the American Heart Association. The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, which has been graduating top-notch healthcare professionals for 20 years, was named to Newsweeks Top 100 Most Bang for Your Buck Colleges. And for the fifth consecutive time, SoutheastHEALTH has been recognized with an A Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, assuring that patients are cared for in a safe, clean hospital environment.

Since bringing open heart surgery to downstate Missouri in 1984, SoutheastHEALTH has become the premier provider of heart, lung and vascular services. The hospital was honored to earn The Joint Commissions Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Associations Heart-check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center, the only hospital between St. Louis and Memphis to achieve this distinction.

Building better healthcare

While SoutheastHEALTH invests in new facilities, new technologies and an unparalleled team of providers across many specialties, they also provide healthcare services at an affordable cost. The partnerships they have developed throughout Southeast Missouri with their innovative First Option plan continue to be a win-win in helping employer groups save millions of dollars on their health benefit plans that connect employees to Southeasts high-quality services. The health system also continues to identify opportunities to expand access to care across the region. SoutheastHEALTH pledges to be the areas provider of excellent healthcare while maintaining current partnerships, developing new ones and striving to be the best in patient experience and outcomes.